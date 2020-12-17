Ather 450X Electric Scooter Delivery Schedule Announced For All Cities

After launching 450X in several new cities, Ather Energy has shared delivery schedule for those locations

Some of the new cities that were recently added include Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Pune. The company already has presence in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. By end of next year, the company has plans to make 450X available in 27 cities.

City-wise delivery schedule and other updates

Customers in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad have already started receiving Series 1 and Grey Ather 450X. Buyers in Bengaluru and Chennai will start getting deliveries of White and Green Ather 450X later this month. In Pune, deliveries are expected to commence this weekend. However, the colour of the units that will be delivered is yet to be revealed. Payments are open across Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.

Talking about developments in specific cities, Hyderabad will soon be getting a company-owned experience centre. This is currently being constructed. A temporary facility is available close to the upcoming experience centre, where interested users can take a test ride. Hyderabad already has 10 Ather Grid points and more are in the works.

In Mumbai, the company’s experience centre is being constructed in Khar. However, test rides are already available at some temporary locations. Deliveries in Mumbai are expected to commence later this month.

Up north, deliveries in Delhi are expected to commence sometime in March next year. The company is yet to finalize a retail partner for the city. However, test rides will commence this week in Delhi at a temporary location in Saket. Customers in Delhi will get additional subsidy of Rs 14,500 in addition to Rs 29,000, which is available under FAME-II scheme.

In Kolkata, deliveries are expected to commence in January next year. The company is working to finalize a retail partner and select an appropriate location. In Ahmedabad, deliveries have already commenced and test rides are being provided seven days a week. The city has also received three Ather Grid points.

In southern India, test rides have begun in Kochi at a temporary location close to Gold Souk Grande. The city will be getting an experience centre that is expected to become operational by next month. Customers in Coimbatore, Calicut and Kozhikode will start getting deliveries in Q1, 2021.

Ather 450X tech specs

Ather 450X is the successor to Ather 450 that has been discontinued. Ather 450X comes with a range of upgrades including superior performance, faster charging and higher standby time. The scooter utilizes a 2.61 kWh battery pack that comprises 21700-type Li-ion cells. Max power and torque is 8 hp and 26 Nm, respectively. True range is 85 km on a single charge. 450X comes with fast charging that allows users to load 15 km in 10 minutes.