Ather 450X Electric Scooter To Launch In 16 New Cities – First TVC

Ather 450X, limited-edition Series 1, and network expansion to new cities

Phase 2 of expansion will see Ather Energy launch Ather 450X in 16 additional cities – Mysore, Hubli, Jaipur, Indore, Panaji, Bhubaneshwar, Nasik, Surat, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Nagpur, Noida, Lucknow and Siliguri. Planned and rapid expansion is encouraged by Ather Energy’s products, dealership requests, and volume of test ride requests.

Ather Energy is geared to meet national demand by Q1 2021, when Ather 450X will be available across 27 cities in India. Buyers will be eligible to get their hands on the limited-edition Series 1 vehicle for orders placed in January 2020, prior to official launch of the new product line.

Business in new cities will begin in a staggered manner by Q1 2021. Test rides will let potential consumers experience the vehicle. Ather mobile app offers personalised ride statistics, charging status, push navigation, and other functionalities. This includes theft and tow detection, live location & vehicle state tracking.

Ather Energy expansion

Ather is in discussion with prospective retail partners and is zeroing in on locating spaces to set up its fast EV charging network, Ather Grid. Of the 11 markets Ather is present in, 60+ charging points are installed, and plans are on to increase that number. Below is the first ever TV commercial of Ather electric scooter.

Ather 450X is an upgrade from the 450. It’s quick and smart, and available in three new colours – Grey, Green, and White. Power comes from a 6kW PMSM motor, a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, to support 4 riding modes. Eco, Ride, and Sport aside, the high- performance Warp mode is a new addition.

Ather 450X goes from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 sec in Warp mode. On that mode, its’ the quickest 125cc category scooter. Ather 450X charges 50 percent faster than earlier at 1.5km per minute. This is the fastest charging rate in the electric two-wheeler category.

Ather 450X features

Features include 4G SIM card and Bluetooth connectivity to manage phone calls and music on the touchscreen dashboard. The 7″ touchscreen dashboards colour depth of 16M, and a Snapdragon Quad-Core processor. Ather 450X uses Android Open Source to support Google map navigation, on-board diagnostics, and features like Over-the-air updates, Auto Indicator off and Guide- me-home lights.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy: “We are really excited about adding 16 new markets and we look forward to establishing ourselves in these cities in the coming months. This expansion is the result of the strong demand from the consumers, dealerships and also, the test ride requests that we have received since the launch of Ather 450X.

Ather Energy has always strived to build futuristic electric two-wheelers which boast of superior technology and innovative solutions to make the switch to electric easier for the consumers. We aim to introduce Ather products across the country and fulfill the needs of consumers by providing a premium offering.”