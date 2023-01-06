Ather 450x Electric Scooter New Colours, Bigger Seat – Details Leak

The new colours are different from what Ather is offering with 450X and 450 Plus in the form of Space Grey, White and Mint Green

Ather Energy was the first among premium electric scooters that are currently flooding the Indian EV market. Manufacturers like Ola, TVS and Chetak launched their products later. Ather Energy is forming a lifestyle-oriented product lineup with a lot of sporty characters.

Ever since Ola scooters are launched in India, they have somewhat stolen Ather’s thunder of being the go-to EV manufacturer for premium electric scooters. Crashing Ather’s party further are TVS, Chetak and even upcoming Simple Energy. To stay relevant in the game, Ather continues to update their electric scooters with new features, larger battery, etc. They are once again getting ready to launch an update.

Ather Electric Scooter New Colours

Earlier this week, Ather announced that on the 7th Jan, they have organized a Community Day. Apart from meeting their customers and fans, Ather is also expected to reveal their future plans about upcoming electric motorcycles, scooters, etc. Apart from that, they will be launching new colours for the existing range of 450x electric scooters.

Details about new colour options with Ather 450x, have now leaked. They are Cosmic Black, Lunar Grey, Salt Green and a ravishing Red shade as well. These are different from White, Space Grey and Mint Green that are on offer with 450X. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Jasmeet Singh for sharing these exclusive spy shots.

Engine specs continue to be the same as before. Ather 450X Gen 3 gets a 3.66 kWh battery pack which is larger by 1.33 kWh than Ather 450X Gen 2’s 2.23 kWh battery pack. Gen 3 also gets a 3-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor that makes 1 kW more peak power than 450X Gen 2.

Bigger Seat, More Comfort

Apart from the new colours, leaked images also show a revised seat. From what can be seen, it looks like the Ather electric scooter seat has now become longer, wider and offers better contour – designed to deliver improved comfort to rider as well as pillion.

Later this year, Ather is expected to launch a more affordable electric scooter, which will sit below the 450x and 450 Plus in the company lineup. It will be aimed at taking on the recently launched Ola S1 Air, priced from just Rs 80k. With this upcoming budget electric scooter, Ather might offer a smaller battery, cast iron or steel space frame chassis, less range, less performance and less features than 450 Plus.

There will be an attempt to match Ola S1 Air’s pricing strategy as well (launch price 80K, current price 85K). With Government subsidies coming to an end in coming years, EV makers have to start working on making tangible and less expensive vehicles to fit into the bright EV world. More details will be revealed on Ather’s Community day tomorrow.