Ather 450x Electric Scooter Gets Performance Improvements Via OTA Update

Ather regularly rolls out OTA updates – The latest one also delivers performance upgrade

India’s leading electric scooter manufacturer, Ather Energy has rolled out an update for its app on Android and iOS. This update is primarily a patch that has performance improvements as well as bug fixes. This update will be applicable for 450X and 450 Plus owners. One of the fixes is that the colour and name will now be displayed correctly in the app.

For Android users, the update is already available on Google Play Store. iPhone users may have to wait a couple of days, as the update is pending review on the App Store. Apple team will be on Christmas holidays till December 27, which has resulted in delay.

Ather expansion plans

In terms of numbers, Ather Energy is currently placed at third place in the list of bestselling electric scooters. It trails behind Hero Electric and Okinawa. Ather is ahead of other rivals such as Revolt, Ampere, Benling, and Pure EV. In April-Sep 2020, Ather had sold a total of 941 units. In comparison, the numbers for Hero and Okinawa were 2,629 and 1,836, respectively.

To boost sales, Ather is currently working to expand operations across the country. In addition to Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, Ather now has presence in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad. Other cities on the radar include New Delhi, Kolkata, Kochi, Coimbatore, Calicut and Kozhikode.

In phase II, Ather electric scooter will be launched in several other cities such as Jaipur, Chandigarh, Surat, Noida, Lucknow, Nasik, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Hubli, Mysore, Vijayawada, Guwahati, Nagpur and Siliguri. If things progress as planned, Ather would have expanded operations to 27 cities by end of next year.

Ather’s new plant

As Ather expands its footprint across the country, demand is expected to increase significantly in the future. To fulfil that, Ather has setup a new manufacturing facility at Hosur in Tamil Nadu. This plant is much bigger, spread across an area of 4 lakh square feet.

Its estimated production capacity is 1 lakh units per annum. When this new plant becomes fully operational, Ather would have catapulted to an established two-wheeler manufacturer from its current status of an EV startup. Ather has already discontinued production at its Bengaluru facility.

In every city where Ather has presence or will launch its electric scooter in the future, the company will be adding more charging stations. Availability of charging stations takes care of range anxiety, which is a crucial step for motivating customers to switch from standard petrol scooters to electric scooters. Ather 450X true range is 85 km on a single charge. It comes with fast charging and has ride modes of Eco, Ride, Sport and Warp.