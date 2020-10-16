Ather 450x Electric Scooter Test Rides Start In Pune, Ahmedabad

Ather 450X Dealer Partners For West India Revealed

Ather 450X pre-orders are now open on full payments for pre-orders, for dealer partners in west region. Test rides are now ongoing in Pune and Ahmedabad, and deliveries in the zone will resume next month. Ather Energy has partnered with Kataria Group in Ahmedabad, Kamal Motors in Mumbai and BU Bhandari in Pune.

Ather Space experience centres will open nationwide over the next few months. The next 8 cities will see Ather 450X test rides begin in the weeks to come, and deliveries will begin in November. Ather Energy’s Phase I Ather Grid installation plans includes 135 fast charging stations in 9 new markets by 2020 end, which takes its fast charging network to 150. 37 fast charging stations are operational in Bengaluru and 13 in Chennai.

Ather Space Experience Centres

With official experience centres still being set-up, Ather Energy will schedule test rides at convenient city locales. The manufacturer takes charge of retail space and customer experience for its dealer partners. Ather Space has been designed so potential customers can partake in a complete experience in regards to a test ride and Ather’s intelligent & connected product portfolio.

Ather Space centres are currently set up in Bengaluru (Indiranagar) and Chennai (Wallace Garden Street). Ather Grid fast charging infra is being set up across cities. Each city is likely to get about 10-15 Ather Grid points before delivery commences in that city.

Confirmed locations for Pune are Kalyan Bhel, Little Italy, Kalinga Restaurant, Copacabana, Bliss Bakery Cafe, Hotel KBs Woodland, Eat & Repeat Cafe. For Mumbai confirmed locations for now are Little Italy restaurants. Ahmedabad confirmations include Sangeetha Mobiles, Little Italy and Royal Orchid.

Ather Grid fast charging

Ather Grid fast charging stations are for use for two and four EVs. With partnerships in place with VR Mall, PPZ Mall Management, and restaurant and cafe chains, and retail outlets, the manufacturer will be able to work in an organised manner to set up infra. Ather Grid App lets EV users assess availability and charging station locations.

With sales having come to a complete standstill at the start of FY21, company’s are now looking forward an increase in purchase activity. For now, Ather enjoys a little over 10 percent market share for the year thus far, in what is still fledgeling segment with humongous growth potential if backed by strong EV policy. Through Apr-Sep 2020, Ather Energy sales stands at 941 units.

Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer Ather Energy said, “Intelligent electric vehicles are a new category and we have spent the last couple of years pioneering a new model in Chennai and Bengaluru, which is focused on experience. We hope to recreate the magic we were able to in Bengaluru and Chennai. We will soon share the location of the experience centers in each of the cities.”