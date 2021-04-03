Ather 450X Series1 First Unit Delivered In Delhi – To Dr Pawan Munjal

The Ather 450X electric scooter has been launched across markets and now retail operations in New Delhi commence

Following the opening of retail operations of Ather Energy in New Delhi, the first unit of Ather 450X Series1 was handed over by Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy to Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp. Hero MotoCorp is a leading investor in Bengaluru based Ather Energy, currently holding nearly 35 percent stake.

Ather 450X is an electric scooter manufactured by Ather Energy that has been well received in the country. The company currently stands at No.4 in the electric two wheeler segment with a market share of 10.30 percent.

Ather 450X Series1

Ather Energy offers the 450X and 450 e-scooters both of which are on sale via showrooms. The Ather 450 Plus is priced at Rs.1,40,514 while the Ather 450X is priced at Rs.1,46,926 in Delhi, where retail operations have just been opened.

This price includes both Central and State Govt subsidies and charges for performance upgrades. The company is also offering buyers the Ather Dot home or portable charger at a discounted price. Insurance, road tax, registration, etc, are extra.

The 450X e-scooter is presented in colour options of Space Grey, Mint Green and White. Series1 is a special edition finished in Black and red accents. It is positioned on an aluminum cast frame with a single piece seat and headlight mounted front apron. It gets a 7.0 inch TFT display with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, all LED lighting and rides on 12 inch alloy wheels.

It gets 4 riding modes of Eco, Ride, Sport and Wrap and comes in with a 3 year warranty on the 450X and battery. It uses a 6 W PMS motor with an IP67-rated 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers 26 Nm peak torque. Acceleration from 0 to 40 km/h is possible in 3.3 seconds in Wrap mode while top speed stands at 80 km/h.

Ather Energy claims a True Range of 85km/charge in Eco mode, 70km/charge in Ride mode and 60km/charge in Sports mode. There are owners who have managed to achieve a range much higher than that. The battery offers upto 0-80 percent charge in 3 hrs and 35 min and from 0-100 percent in 5 hrs 45 min. Suspension is handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Ather 450X – 13th OTA Update

Ather Energy recently rolled out the 13th OTA update (Atherstack Atom) for the 450X. This allows Bluetooth based music and call feature with the user’s smartphone synced to the touchscreen dashboard. This update is via the Ather App and is initially available on Android in the Google Play Store while later it will be released in the Apple App Store for iOS users.

This is for existing users of the 450X while new deliveries with find this as a built in feature. Through this app, users can answer or reject calls via the dashboard. The dashboard will also show album art, name of song and artist in the display. Following this update, the company is now set to introduce a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) for the Ather 450X.