Ather Care Service Plans Starts From Rs 1,130 – Benefits Up To Rs 5,900

With Ather Care Service Plans, the company is working on reducing the customer perception of having pricey after sales service

One of India’s leading electric mobility solutions provider, Ather Energy, recently announced the prices of their service plans. Called Ather Care, these service packs were leaked in August 2024 and were designed to address some of the customer woes relating to high after sales costs associated with Ather products.

Ather Care Service Plans

Starting from Rs 1,130, Ather owners can opt for company’s official service plans. There are three plans on offer – Ather Care, Ather Care Plus and Ather Care Max. Among these three, Ather Care Max is the priciest at Rs 2,400 and offers the highest benefits for customers of up to Rs 5,900.

These service plans are designed to cater to both new owners in Ather Community along with Ather scooter owners who are transitioning out of the standard 3-year warranty. These plans aim to offer a peace of mind to buyers where after sales service is concerned. These service plans are valid for 1 year or 10,000 km, whichever is early.

Also, the company aims to reduce the financial expenses associated with periodic maintenance of an electric scooter. Ather Care service plans offer a few free periodic maintenance and discounts on replacements of wear-and-tear parts. Along with that, these plans offer value-added services like ExpressCare, washing and polishing.

Plans breakdown

Ather Care – Breaking up the plans, we have Ather Care at the affordable end that offers 2 free periodic maintenance. There is a 10% discount on wear and tear parts and labor for wear and tear replacements. Both once a year only.

Ather Care Plus – Next, we have Ather Care Plus which offers 2 free periodic maintenance, 1 free polishing and 1 free wash. There’s a 10% discount on wear and tear parts and a 15% discount on labor for wear and tear replacements, both redeemed twice a year.

Ather Care Max – Lastly, we have Ather Care Max with 2 free periodic maintenances, 2 free brakepad replacements, 2 free washes, 2 free ExpressCare services, 2 free polishings and free belt lubrication. There’s a 10% discount on wear and tear parts and a 15% discount on labor for wear and tear replacements, redeemed twice a year.

How do these plans help?

As an electric mobility solutions provider, Ather Energy is not usually associated with offering VFM products. When compared to rivals, Ather products have been priced at a premium and the company also bundles Pro Packs for added cost that will have all the highlight features, adding to overall costs.

Just like the pricing, Ather’s after sales service also had a bad reputation of being expensive. Some owners even demonstrated their ICE car’s and luxury electric car’s service costs were less than that of Ather scooter’s. The newly launched Ather Care Service plans may reduce these perceptions.