Ather Eight70 8 Yr / 80k Kms Warranty Launch Price Rs 5K – For Pro Users Only

With Ather Eight70 warranty plan, buyers can expect a sense of assurance of 70% performance even after 8 years or 80,000 km

One of India’s leading electric scooter manufacturers, Ather Energy, is gaining more and more prominence in the market. Currently, Ather is the 4th highest-selling electric 2W manufacturer in India, trailing behind Ola, TVS and Bajaj. The company has come up with a new warranty plan to provide assurance for Pro users.

Called Ather Eight70, the company mentions that it is their most comprehensive battery warranty yet. However, Ather Eight70 warranty is an add-on purchase worth Rs 4,999 and is only limited to Pro users, neglecting all the Ather owners who didn’t opt for Pro Packs for additional cost over Ex-sh prices.

Ather Eight70 Warranty Plan

Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy, took to social media platform X to announce their most comprehensive battery warranty plan yet. Called Eight70, this battery warranty costs Rs 4,999 for Pro users only and covers for 8 years or 80,000 km and adds 70% performance assurance on top of it.

In Tarun Mehta’s words, “Ather’s battery will maintain at least 70% of its original health even after 8 years. Even after 8 years, your scooter will continue to deliver great range, top speed, acceleration, and gradeability”. Notably, there seems to be a 70% performance assurance for 5 years or 60,000 km, free of cost for Pro Pack owners.

He further explains “There’s a fair bit of data backing this too now. Owners have been riding Athers since 2018. And after five years, the median Battery Health for our batteries was still at 90%. That’s what gives us the confidence to launch this program —assuring a minimum of 70% battery health for up to 8 years. And if your battery ever drops below that threshold during this period, we’ll replace it.”

What is Covered?

If you are an existing or new Ather customer and have opted for the Pro Pack for an additional cost, you are eligible to opt Eight70 battery warranty plan for an additional Rs 4,999. The company will provide “repair or replacement” of battery if there is a manufacturing defect or workmanship error or if battery health falls below 70% within the coverage period.

Company is also extending Eight70 warranty for deep discharge of cells. However, customer negligence, modifications made to battery, deletion or alteration of VIN and BIN, theft, abuse, accident, flooding, fire etc. are not covered under this plan. Also, Battery’s natural wear and tear or any physical damage in parts & conditions is excluded.

The Rs 4,999 billing for Eight70 initiates from the date of vehicle invoice and not invoice date. So, for an Ather scooter bought in 2018 (with Pro Pack, of course), Eight70 battery warranty initiates from date of invoice in 2018 to 2026. With the launch of Eight70 battery warranty package, it becomes yet another reason to tempt buyers into choosing Pro Pack for extra cost while purchasing.

