Ather EL Concept Teased – Will Spawn Into Range Of Affordable New Electric Scooters

Given Ather’s track record of innovation, enthusiasts can look forward to some truly unique features in the new EL concept

Ather is developing a new EL platform to strengthen its presence in the mainstream electric two-wheeler market. It will be unveiled at Ather Community Day, scheduled for 30th August. A concept based on the EL platform will also be showcased. Ahead of that, Ather has released a new teaser that reveals the concept’s silhouette. Let’s check out the details.

Ather EL Concept – What to expect?

While the teaser silhouette doesn’t reveal finer details, one can see hints of a family-oriented scooter. Key features expected include a traditional fender design, chunky front apron, rectangular headlamp housing and a long and wide seat. Storage spaces are likely to be there at the front and under the seat. The floorboard area is flat and seems large enough for everyday needs.

As the primary target will be family-oriented users, the scooter will have a largely traditional approach for body panels and graphics. Ather EL concept is expected to have a more approachable character compared to the Ather 450 and Rizta. While the teaser doesn’t reveal much, some distinctive features are likely to be part of the EL concept.

In the teaser, it has been mentioned that the new EL platform will be extremely versatile, lower cost and highly scalable. It implies that the EL platform can seamlessly support a variety of scooter models. With distinctive design and features, these models can meet diverse customer needs. Some models can be created exclusively for export markets.

Here’s a sneak peek of EL, our next-gen scooter platform ? Get a better look at #AtherCommunityDay25. Book your passes here: https://t.co/SqogNCa7SX Set your reminder for the livestream here: https://t.co/PDTtbw8vxE pic.twitter.com/Dn8tDfZeuk — Ather Energy (@atherenergy) August 20, 2025

EL platform is expected to incorporate modular components, allowing easy switching of battery packs, motors and related components, based on the model. To reduce cost, it is possible that EL concept could be using more affordable Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries. These are not only low cost, but also last longer than traditional Lithium-ion batteries. Tech kit could be simplified with basic functions, instead of advanced connectivity or ride-assist features.

Chasing volumes

Ather is positioned as a premium EV brand and currently ranked 4th in the list of bestselling electric two-wheelers. In July, Ather had a market share of close to 16%. As of now, the bestselling Ather scooter is the Rizta. It recently achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone in less than a year of launch.

With the new EL range, Ather will have improved capabilities to target the entry-level electric scooter segment. This space is currently dominated by TVS, Bajaj and Ola Electric. It is likely that Ather is looking at a starting price of around Rs 90,000 to 1 lakh. Prices could be even more accessible if Ather decides to offer a special no-frills base variant.

Ather is also likely to offer BaaS option with its scooters based on the EL platform. With BaaS, Ather EL scooters could emerge as one of the most affordable. BaaS was recently introduced by Ather, making the Rizta available at just Rs 75,999. Users choosing the BaaS for Ather 450 can have it at Rs 84,341.