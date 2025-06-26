Ather EL Platform To Debut At Community Day 2025 – More Affordable EV

With a sub-Rs 1 lakh price, Ather’s new affordable electric scooter can target a broader segment of users

Most of the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers like TVS, Bajaj, Ola and Hero MotoCorp have tasted success with their affordable electric scooters. Ather Energy too saw similar success with the Rizta, having recently crossed the 1 lakh sales milestone. Encouraged with these positive outcomes, Ather is working on an entirely new affordable EL electric scooter platform. It will be unveiled at the brand’s 2025 Community Day. Let’s check out the details.

Ather new EL electric scooter platform – What to expect?

While Ather’s performance-oriented electric scooters have gained a sizable fan following, volumes were relatively limited due to the high pricing. Aligning its strategy with evolving market preferences, Ather expanded its portfolio to include the family-oriented Rizta electric scooter. It is available at a starting price of Rs 99,999, making it the most affordable Ather electric scooter.

With its accessible price point and cool design, Ather Rizta emerged a bestseller. However, the Rs 1 lakh price tag can still appear costly to a large segment of potential buyers. Especially when more affordable options are available. For example, the Ola S1X is priced at Rs 66,999. Vida too has affordable electric scooters such as the Vida V2 Lite (Rs 74,000) and Vida V2 Plus (85,300).

India’s top selling electric scooter TVS iQube is available at a starting price of Rs 94,434. With its new EL scooter platform, Ather may have plans to challenge these more accessible electric scooters. While not revealing any details, Ather said that its new EL platform will be versatile and cost-effective. It will allow the brand to strengthen its portfolio and suit the needs of budget-conscious customers.

Ather will be unveiling the EL platform and some concept models based on the EL platform at its 2025 Community Day. The event is planned to be held in August. While official details are not available, Ather’s new EL platform could essentially focus on a no-frills approach. For example, it could use a lower-configured instrument console, missing out on some of the premium connectivity features. Ather EL platform-based electric scooter could also get fewer ride assist features.

Ather Stack 7.0 to be launched

At its 2025 Community Day, Ather will also debut its upgraded software stack – Ather Stack 7.0. Multiple new features are likely which will be available with the Rizta, 450S, Ather 450X and 450 Apex. In the last Ather Stack 6.0, the updates included a refreshed mobile app, live charging notifications, WhatsApp messages on dashboard, Alexa voice commands, live location sharing and ping my scooter.

To ensure a seamless experience for users, Ather is also developing its next-generation of Grid fast chargers. These will allow faster charging in a hassle-free manner. As of now, the Ather Grid chargers are designed to load 1.5 km / minute. Vida electric scooters can also be charged at these Ather Grid chargers. However, Vida scooter charging speed is slightly lower at 1.2 km / minute. More details about the new-gen Grid fast chargers are expected to be revealed at the 2025 Community Day.