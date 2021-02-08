Ather 450 Electric Scooter First Retail Outlet In Ahmedabad – Priced From Rs 1.42 L

Ather 450 electric scotoers will now be available at the new Ather Space retail outlet in Ahmedabad opened in association with Kataria Group

Ather Energy, the makers of the 450X electric scooter and 450 Plus, has inaugurated a new showroom at Ather Space, at Ambawadi, near Panjarapole Char Rasta, Ahmedabad in association with Kataria Group. This new showroom was led by a group of Ather customers who wanted to be the first to experience this new and highly connected showroom.

In Ahmedabad, Ather 450X is priced at Rs.1,61,426 while the Ather 450 Plus carries a price tag of Rs.1,42,416. Prices are ex-sh. Ather Space in Ahmedabad follows that of the company’s first experience center opened in Bengaluru (Indiranagar) in June 2018 and the two showrooms opened in Chennai (Wallace Garden Street)and Mumbai earlier in January 2021.

The electric scooter maker has collaborated with Kataria Group in Ahmedabad, Kamal Motors in Mumbai and BU Bhandari in Pune. Ather Space is customer friendly with complete sales and service. The Ather 450X will be on display and the service center will offer complete support to owners.

Ather Ahmedabad facility

The Ather experience center in Ahmedabad is designed to be dynamic, tactile and interactive, offering buyers an in-depth knowledge of all that has gone into the making of the new Ather 450X electric scooter. Customers can view a naked scooter, inspect every key component that makes up its interiors and can interact and learn more of its functions and performance via an interactive digital display.

This new showroom in Ahmedabad comes at a time when the company had been receiving outstanding response from buyers in Gujarat. Test rides can be scheduled via the website and bookings can also be placed.

Following this showroom, the company also plans to open an experience center in Surat as a part of its Phase II expansion plans in the second quarter of 2021. Ather Energy has even set up Ather Grid points in Ahmedabad with three fast charging points located at Regenta Central Antarim Navrangpura, Ophiolite’s-Sindhu Bhavan Road and Tea Post-Sindhu Bhavan Road.

Free charging facilities will be offered via these charging stations till March 2021, not only for Ather 450X and 450 Plus but for all electric two and four wheelers. The company also plans to increase this count to 10-12 more in the months ahead.

Ather 450X Electric Scooter

Ather 450X is faster and better than the Ather 450. It is presented in colour options of Grey, Green, and White along with limited-edition Series 1. It comes in with riding modes of Eco, Ride and Sport and powered by a 6 kWh PMSM motor and a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Ather has also introduced a new Wrap model for higher performance which allows the Ather 450 X to accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds, thus making it the quickest scooter in the 125cc segment.

On board features include a smart 7 inch touchscreen instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity with music and voice assistant. The 450X also has a 4G SIM card allowing for managing phone calls and an Android Open Source offering Google map navigation and on-board diagnostics along with over the air updates, auto indicator off and guide-me-home lamps.