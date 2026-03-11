Ather Electric Scooter Discounts Up To Rs 20k – Valid Till March 31

Ather Energy has announced limited-period discounts of up to Rs 20,000 on its electric scooter lineup including Rizta and 450 Series. The special offers are available across Ather Experience Centres in India until March 31, 2026, making it an attractive opportunity for buyers considering an electric scooter purchase.

The company says the initiative is aimed at making its electric scooters more accessible to aspirational buyers and younger urban customers, especially as the PM E-Drive subsidy worth Rs 5,000 is set to be discontinued after March 31, 2026.

Discounts Up To Rs 20,000

Under the limited-time scheme, customers can avail total benefits of up to Rs 20,000. This includes a credit card discount of Rs 10,000, a cash discount of Rs 6,500 and an extended components warranty valued at Rs 3,500.

These benefits are applicable across Ather’s dealership network in India for purchases made before the end of March. With these offers applied, the Rizta S is now priced at Rs 1,04,758 (ex-showroom Mumbai), while the 450S is available at Rs 1,13,100 (ex-showroom Mumbai) during the promotional period.

Targeting Aspirational And Gen Z Buyers

Ather’s current product lineup caters to two distinct customer groups. The 450 series is positioned as a performance-focused electric scooter, aimed at riders who value acceleration, advanced technology and a sporty riding experience. On the other hand, the Rizta is designed as a family-oriented scooter, prioritising practicality, comfort and everyday usability.

With the growing popularity of EVs among Gen Z and young urban consumers, Ather is positioning its scooters as ideal mobility solutions for modern city lifestyles. Features such as connected technology, smartphone integration and access to the Ather Grid fast-charging network make the scooters appealing for tech-savvy riders.

Strengthening EV Adoption

The special offers come at a time when electric two-wheelers are witnessing increasing adoption in India, particularly among urban buyers looking for lower running costs and environmentally friendly mobility options. By offering additional incentives ahead of the PM E-Drive subsidy expiry, Ather aims to encourage more customers to transition from conventional petrol scooters to electric alternatives.