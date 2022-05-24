Ather Electric Scooter Gets TPMS As Accessory – For Rs 5k

Ather’s TPMS sensors are housed inside the wheel and will replace traditional tubeless valve stems

Ather electric scooter was first launched in 2018. It is probably the first Indian startup EV manufacturer that strikes a perfect balance between premium-ness, safety and performance. Unlike some rivals, Ather electric scooters never had major bugs or had any reported fire incident.

Getting the basics right in the first shot is hard and that’s where Ather has delivered. Company’s 450 Plus and 450X scooters have been the king of premium electric scooters until recently. With the launch of S1 Pro with its bigger battery, bigger range and minimalist design, Ola has taken the crown as the king of premium electric scooters. Ather wants to one-up Ola’s features list by introducing value-added accessories for their scooters in the form of a TPMS system. Ola currently lacks a TPMS system in both S1 and S1 Pro.

Ather Electric Scooter TPMS system

TPMS system stands for Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. It is a novelty feature found on SUVs, cars and big bikes. But Ather says that TPMS is more necessary for EVs than IC engine-powered vehicles. When IC engine vehicles go to fill fuel, the filling station will always have a tyre inflator that reminds the owner of their tyre pressure. As electric scooters are mostly charged at home, EV tyre pressure is mostly neglected.

Ather has developed a TPMS system for their scooters which are housed inside the wheel replacing the valve stem. This is better than TPMS systems with sensors outside the wheel as it negates miscreants from tampering with the system. But the internal TPMS sensor’s battery can only be replaced by taking off the tyre.

Ather’s TPMS system connects to the scooter’s dashboard and Ather mobile app and provides tyre pressure data. It also has colour coded indications within the dashboard and app. Red denotes that pressure is too low, orange indicates that pressure is low and white indicates that pressure is okay. Ather recommends 30 psi at the rear and 32 psi at the front.

Need for TPMS

Even though TPMS is a novelty, it can be a convenient feature. Unlike car tyres that have a flat section, motorcycle tyres have a curved section that facilitates tilting the motorcycle to take turns. If tyre has too much pressure, the middle section of the tyre is more bulged out and is more subjected to wear. High tyre pressure also contributes to less traction and grip and also, a bumpy ride.

If tyre pressure is too low, it makes a wider contact patch with the road wearing out the tyre quicker. Low tyre pressure contributes to a saggy ride and increases the chance of damaging the wheel when riding on bad and unpredictable Indian roads.

The TPMS system by Ather is its first official accessory. For the price of Rs. 4999, it is a very valuable addition for Ather’s customers. It also connects seamlessly with the scooter’s dashboard and also Ather app that the customer is already using, rather than an additional app just for this accessory.