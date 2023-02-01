Ather Electric Scooter Records 1 Lakh Production – Jan 2023 Sales At 12k

Rapid growth and success of Ather Scooters – Roll out of 1,00,000th scooter (True Red Ather 450X) at the factory in January 2023

Ather Scooters aims to create a more sustainable future through innovative and intelligent products. Since inception, Ather Energy has made significant progress in terms of production and innovation. And have now announced a production milestone – 1,00,000 units in January 2023. The rollout unit is a True Red Ather 450X, a new colour option that was showcased for the first time earlier in January 2023. And saw factory production floor personnel celebrate the occasion.

A new year. A new beginning. And with it begins a new phase in Ather’s journey. Production timeline to a lakh units is as follows. It took Ather Energy 35 months to complete production of its first 10K units. The next 5 months helped it get to the 20k production mark. And another 5 months to get to the 30k unit mark.

Thereafter there was the element of swiftness to keep up with demand. It took 3 months to manufacture the next 10k units to reach production of 40k units. Reaching 50k units took another 2 months, meaning that was the quickest 10k units production timeline. That was on August 30, 2022. Now less than 6 months later, Ather Energy has manufactured another 50k units. A journey that has been nothing short of remarkable.

Ather Sales Jan 2023

In Jan 2023, Ather electric scooter sales crossed the 12k mark. This was a 330% YoY growth and a 32% MoM growth. Production timeline of Ather Energy shows a steady increase in production starting from 35 months to produce its first 10,000 units. This corresponds with sales of a few 100s each month when Ather scooters were first launched. As demand increased, production processes were scaled up for efficient and faster production. This was evident in the quicker production timelines of 20K and 30K units, 5 months each.

By August 2022, it took only 2 months to produce 10K units and reach the 50K unit mark. Ather Energy was able to sustain momentum and manufacture another 50K units in under 6 months. This significant increase in production can be attributed to the company’s ability to quickly adapt and optimize its production processes to meet growing demand for its electric scooters. To keep up, Ather inaugurated its 2nd manufacturing plant in November 2022.

December 2022 sales reached 9,187 units at YoY growth from 1,878 units, with MoM improvement of 27 percent. In comparison, by the end of Q1 ( Jan, Feb, March) 2022, sales were lesser at 7,458 units. Ather Energy became one of the top-selling EV manufacturers by 2022 end, with sales tripling to 59,123 units from 17,272 units in 2021. Sales progressively improved over the year, reaching 24,634 units in Q4 2022, 40,868 units in H2 2022. It’s easy to see why Ather Energy production has been considerably scaled up in recent months.

Indian e-scooter industry growth trend

Ather has strong sales momentum. Alongwith brand growth. By 2022 end, the manufacturer was present in 70 cities with 89 Experience Centres. January 2023 is expected to be a bumper sales month. From February 1, 2023, Ather is introducing AutoHold in its Gen 3 scooters. This detects slopes and holds your scooter in place.

Ather’s commitment to sustainability and innovation is built on intelligent charging infrastructure, connected scooters, and a seamless customer experience. These efforts have had a positive impact on company growth. As the electric two wheeler industry grows, the biggest challenges faced by the industry have evolved. While the initial hiccups involved waiting for demand to grow, today it’s all about meeting demand from a customer base that’s continually evolving. Looking forward, the company is poised for continued growth and success as it continues to strive for a more sustainable future. Ather’s sales growth not only strengthens the manufacturer’s industry position, but also that of the Indian electric scooter industry.

Ather Energy – Growth impact and future production

This will be possible once a third manufacturing plant is announced by the end of FY23. To meet growing demand, this plant will have an installed production capacity of 10 lakh units per annum. This takes Ather Energy’s total capacity to over 14 lakh units per year. Current capacity is 4.2 lakh units per annum in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and it’s expected to be fully utilized by next fiscal end.

Ather also plans to expand its sales network and enhance its product portfolio, including exports in the next 2-3 years. On ground growth will include 350 experience centres across 250 cities and towns by the end of next financial year. Ather Grid charging infrastructure will be expanded to 1,400 locations.