Ather 450 Electric Scooter Ownership Review After 1 Year Of Use

Ather 450 e-scooter receives 4G SIM card, Bluetooth connectivity and a 7 inch touchscreen dashboard

Ather Energy, makers of the 450 Plus and 450X electric scooters, recently inaugurated a new Ather Space showroom in Mumbai and Ahmedabad and have recently started operations at their new and larger facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Considering its outstanding demand, company plans to expand reach of its electric scooter lineup to 20 cities by Q1 2021.

The first scooters Ather launched were the S340 and S450, which were launched in June 2018. A few months down the line, Ather decided to remove the ‘S’ prefix, and what remained was the 340 and 450. In Sep 2019, Ather discontinued 340, and only had the 450 on sale. Early in Jan 2020, Ather launched 450x and 450 Plus – which are basically the same scooters, but come with advanced features and improved battery tech.

Ather 450 Ownership Review After 1 Year

Owner of Ather 450 electric scooter, Venky has shared his detailed ownership experience in a YouTube video by Lazy Lion. The owner details each feature with great gusto. For starters, Venky is excited to show off the reverse function and riding modes offered on his scooter which offer a range of 70 km to around 85 km.

Ather electric scooter comes in with several rider comforts. It gets a touchscreen dashboard allowing the rider to make and manage phone calls and music. The 7 inch touchscreen comes in with colour depth of 16M with a Snapdragon 212 Quadcore processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage while a 4G SIM card and Bluetooth connectivity are also a part of its features. Take a look at the detailed video below.

The dashboard offers OTA updates, navigation and range and sports features such as auto indicator off switch, guide-me-home lamps, side stand sensor and adaptive screen brightness adjustment. Tracking function is another highlight detailed in the video with live location and vehicle state tracking.

The dashboard also has several settings in particular of documents, wherein all necessary papers such as license and RC card can be stored. The charging socket is located at the front just under the left handle bar. It can be charged from 0-80 percent in about 3 hours.

The owner says that this has been good enough for his use. He has been really satisfied with the scooter. Along with the subsidy of Rs 34k, Venky got his e-scooter for a price of Rs 1.04 lakh price. Price of Ather scooters are a lot more today.

New Ather 450X

Ather 450 is no longer on sale. What is now on sale are the Ather 450X and 450 Plus. They share the same specs. This includes a 2.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which is paired with an electric motor generating 6kW/28 Nm returning a single charge range of 116 km. The battery is IP 67 rated water resistant and dust proof and comes in with 3 year warranty.

Ather Energy has introduced an Assured Buyback program for the Ather 450X. The company guarantees to buy back the 450X at Rs.85,000 at the end of 3 years. The company also offers a 5 year warranty and 5000 kms service interval with 3 free servicing. The 450X is offered in two variants of 450X and 450 Plus with prices at Rs.1.59 and Rs.1.39 lakhs respectively while both receive GST and FAME II subsidies.