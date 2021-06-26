Ather Electric Scooter Price Starts At Rs 1.07 Lakh In Gujarat – New Price Cut

Thanks to the Central FAME II policy and state EV policy, prices of all EVs in Gujarat are set to be the cheapest in the country

With the Gujarat government rolling out its new EV policy, all electric vehicle (EV) brands are set to enjoy the benefits of it. These benefits will in turn be extended in the form of reduced prices of EVs across the state. For instance, Ather has slashed prices of its electric scooters after implementing the benefits of the Gujarat EV policy.

Ather 450X, 450 Plus prices slashed

Price of its model range starts at Rs 1.07 lakh (ex-showroom) for 450 Plus. Prior to this, price of the electric scooter was pegged at 1.25 lakh which means a deduction of Rs 18,000. Last month, prices of 450 Plus stood at 1.40 lakh, however, after implementation of FAME II policy, these prices were slashed by Rs. 14,500. All prices are ex-showroom.

On the other hand, the brand‘s premium e-scooter 450X is now priced at about Rs 1.27 lakh after a subsidy of Rs 17,000 which is in addition to the revised FAME II policy. After applying the nationwide FAME II policy, price of Ather 450X was reduced to Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom). Prior to all this, 450X was priced around Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom) varying slightly as per location.

Gujarat EV Policy benefits

Other EV brands are also set to reduce prices of their models soon after applying the subsidy from Gujarat EV policy. This subsidy will be in addition to benefits availed under FAME II policy.

The Gujarat government recently announced that it will offer double the amount of subsidy in comparison to other states which will be applicable on a per kW basis. However, a cap has been set for all EVs. Two-wheelers can avail a subsidy of up to Rs 20,000 whereas three-wheelers get allowances up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

For four-wheelers, subsidy has been limited to Rs 2 lakh per EV. All these subsidies are in addition to the benefits offered in the FAME II scheme. Over the next four years, the government in Gujarat aims to increase the number of EVs in state up to 2,00,000 lakh units. In other incentives, EVs registered in Gujarat will not be required to pay a registration fee.

450X, 450 Plus Specs

Both Ather 450X and 450 Plus share the same styling and features such as full-LED lighting, an apron-mounted headlight and a 4.2-inch touchscreen instrument cluster enabled with Bluetooth connectivity, integrated 4G LTE SIM connectivity, music & call controls, onboard navigation and digital document storage.

In addition, both models also get reverse mode. The e-scooters share the same hardware configurations comprising telescopic forks at front, a mono-shock at rear and disc brakes on both wheels.