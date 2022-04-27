Ather Electric Scooter Prices April 2022 – In All Cities

Ather has consistently expanded its dealer network and is now available in 30 cities across 15 states

An early entrant in the electric two-wheeler space, Ather Energy continues to mature as a reliable brand. The company has witnessed steady growth and is ranked among the top 10 electric two-wheeler brands. Sales will get a boost in coming months, as new dealerships are opened across the country.

Ather dealer network update

When it had started out in 2018, Ather had presence in only a couple of cities. Around four years later, Ather has expanded across most of the major cities in the country. In the West, Ather has presence in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa. Ather showrooms in northern and central India are available in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Eastern states such as Assam and West Bengal have also been covered. Most dense network can be seen in the southern part of India, covering states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

Number of Ather dealerships are relatively more in this region, as compared to northern parts of the country. Ather is constantly looking to onboard new dealerships who may be willing to contribute to the EV revolution taking place in the country.

Apart from expanding its dealer network, Ather is also focused on improving its charging infrastructure. Ather Grid currently has 350+ charging points across more than 30 cities. Users can quickly locate the nearest charging station via Ather app.

Ather Grid points are equipped with DC fast chargers that can load battery power at the rate of 1.5 km per minute. Ather charging stations can be used by any electric vehicle that uses a 5 Amp charger. A lot more Ather Grid points are being added, which are playing a crucial role in eliminating the phenomenon of range anxiety.

Ather electric scooter prices April 2022

Prices of Ather electric scooters vary based on state subsidies and other exemptions such as NIL road tax and discounted RTO and registration charges. If we take Ather 450 Plus, it is the cheapest in Delhi. On-road price after FAME II and state subsidy is approx. Rs 1.24 lakh.

Delhi has been promoting the use of EVs by offering attractive subsidies. The state does not charge any road tax on electric two-wheelers and RTO / registration fee is among the lowest in the country. Other cities where on-road price of Ather 450 Plus is less than Rs 1.30 lakh include Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Nashik, Nagpur, Pune and Mumbai. These states too offer high EV subsidy and other concessions.

Talking about Ather 450X, the scooter’s lowest on-road price is Rs 1.44 lakh in Delhi. At the other end of the spectrum, on-road price of the scooter is highest in Lucknow at Rs 1.75 lakh. 450 Plus is also costly at Rs 1.56 lakh in Lucknow. Other places where Ather scooters are relatively pricier include Noida, Gurugram, Malappuram, Tirur, Trivandrum, Kochi, Calicut, Siliguri, Guwahati and Indore.