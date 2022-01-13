Ather Electric Scooter Prices Jan 2022 – Increased By Rs 5.5k

Ather electric scooters have become costlier by around Rs 5,500; prices may vary based on state subsidy

Ather Energy was among the first EV startups to commence operations in the country. Ather currently has two products on offer, 450X and 450 Plus. Both scooters share the same platform, but differ in terms of range, acceleration, and available features. 450X is the top-spec variant, offering a comprehensive range of advanced features.

Ather 450X and 450 Plus new price January 2022

Instead of directly increasing prices of its scooters, the company has decided to charge Rs 5,475 for Ather Dot charger. Earlier, the charger was offered at a discounted price of just Re 1.

Starting price of Ather 450X and 450 Plus will vary based on the amount of subsidy provided by respective state government. Ex-showroom price (excluding subsidies) of Ather 450X and 450 Plus is around Rs 1.70 lakh across most states. Ather 450X comes with additional features that costs Rs 19,010 extra.

FAME II subsidy provided by central government is fixed at Rs 43,500 across India. State subsidies vary and are updated every quarter based on available budget. State subsidy is directly transferred to the customer and can be obtained by submitting relevant documents. It is to note that not all states offer subsidies for EVs.

As of now, Maharashtra is among the states offering sizable subsidy for electric two-wheelers. In case of Ather 450X and 450 Plus, the applicable subsidy in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik is Rs 24,500. In these cities, effective price of 450 Plus and 450X is Rs 1,09,311 and Rs 1,28,321, respectively.

Another state offering attractive subsidies on EVs is Gujarat. In cities like Ahmedabad and Surat, state subsidy for Ather 450 Plus and 450X is Rs 20,000. Effective price is Rs 1,13,496 and Rs 1,32,506, respectively.

In Delhi, state subsidy available for Ather scooters is Rs 14,500. Effective price is Rs 1,18,996 and Rs 1,38,006, respectively. Some states like Karnataka currently do not offer any subsidy for electric two-wheelers. For customers in Bengaluru, effective price of Ather 450 Plus and 450X is Rs 1,31,647 and Rs 1,50,657, respectively.

Other states like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Goa, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh also do not have subsidy for electric two-wheelers. Prices of Ather 450 Plus and 450X in these states are close to that of Bengaluru.

No updates

There are no updates for Ather electric scooters with this latest round of price hike. Both scooters are equipped with a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion, IP67 battery pack. However, usable capacity is 2.6 kWh with 450X and 2.23 kWh with 450 Plus. While continuous power output is 3.3 kW for both scooters, peak power output is 6 kW for 450X and 5.4 kW for 450 Plus. Torque is 26 Nm and 22 Nm, respectively.

Both Ather scooters have top speed of 80 kmph. In terms of acceleration, 450X is faster. It achieves 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds whereas 450 Plus takes 3.9 seconds. 450X is better in terms of gradeability, as it can handle 20° inclines, as compared to 18° of 450 Plus.

Another benefit is that 450X gets Warp ride mode. This is in addition to Eco, Ride and Sport modes available with both scooters. Ather 450X offers higher range of 116 km, as compared to 100 km of 450 Plus. In Eco mode, true range works out at 85 km for 450X and 70 km for 450 Plus.