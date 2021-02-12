Ather Electric Scooter Production Capacity 1.1 Lakh Per Year At New Plant

Electric scooter and battery production capacity at Ather Energy Hosur manufacturing plant

Ather Energy has started ops at its 1,23,000 sq. ft. EV manufacturing facility in Hosur, TN. As the manufacturer goes from strength to strength, 90 percent of Ather Energy’s production is localised in India. The company is capable of manufacturing 1,10,000 scooters and 1,20,000 battery packs in a year. An investment of Rs 635 crore is planned over next 5 years.

Ather Energy mega-factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu saw production get underway on January 2, 2021. Since then, deliveries have gotten underway at Bombay, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Plans are afoot to get on with deliveries in a phased manner across 21 other cities by Q1 2021. Localisation at the manufacturing unit includes the battery pack, which Ather Energy makes themselves.

Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus sales

Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus were designed in Bengaluru, a city which is home to the largely new manufacturer. The supply chain ecosystem that has been developed sees most of the company’s supplier base located in Tamil Nadu.

It’s no surprise that Hosur has a natural selection for the manufacturing plat. The Hosur facility functions as Ather’s national manufacturing hub to cater to nationwide demand.

Continual market expansion means, Ather Energy confirms deliveries and presence across 27 cities in 15 states. They include – Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Calicut, Ahmedabad, Mysore, Hubli, Jaipur, Indore, Panaji, Bhubaneshwar, Nasik, Surat, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Nagpur, Noida, Lucknow, and Siligur.

Ather Energy availability

Expansion plans point to a presence in 40 cities by 2021 end. The factory gets support from the state government under its EV Policy. Going ahead, Ather is also focused on lithium-ion battery manufacturing. Over the 5 years to come, 4000 employees will be trained in requisite skills.

Ather’s manufacturing facility is built on Industry 4.0 principles. The company is also zeroing in on Smart algorithms to read data collected to make meaningful interpretations. End-to-end supply chain process information is integrated into Ather Energy’s processes, logistics, warehousing, quality checks, production to finally vehicle dispatch.

For now, Ather Energy is the only EV OEM in India to make its own battery packs. 13 patents have been filed pertaining to design and manufacturing of li-ion batteries.

Tarun Mehta, CEO & Co-founder Ather Energy, said, “It’s been a great journey for us so far and the opening of this facility is truly a milestone for Ather. The consumer demand has increased by multiple folds and with us expanding to new markets, this state-of-the-art facility will cater to demand across the country.

We are proud of the fact that we designed and built a product from scratch which is in line with the government’s Make in India vision. We are thankful to the Tamil Nadu government and their EV policies which have allowed us to have most of our supplier base in the State making us self reliant.”