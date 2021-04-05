Ather Electric Scooter Production Capacity To Triple By March 2023

Current capacity of Ather Energy stands at about 9,200 units per month, from its Hosur plant

Ather Energy, the makers of the 450X and 450 Plus electric scooters, plan to increase their production capacity three fold to 3 lakh units by the end of FY23 (March 2023). Current annual capacity stands at 1.10 lakh scooters and 1.20 lakh battery packs.

Though the production capacity is at about 9,200 units per month, Ather does not produce that many scooters currently. The company expects to use the current capacity to 100% by 2022. Investment into this plant currently stands at Rs.130 crores. Total investment till date stands at Rs 650 crores.

More production, More space

Current production of 1 lakh units capacity is from the factory area of 1.2 lakh sq ft. When they increase the capacity, they will increase the plant area as well. Ather states that the area can be extended to 4 lakh sq ft by the end of FY23, which will help increase production capacity of e-scooters as well as battery packs.

The increased demand being shown toward the Ather 450X has stirred up enthusiasm to boost capacities. The company currently stands at No.4 in the electric two wheeler segment with a market share of 10.30 percent. Ather 450 Plus is priced at Rs.1,40,514 while the Ather 450X is priced at Rs.1,46,926 in Delhi.

Despite the fact that this price is much higher the price of a petrol powered scooter, sales have seen a significant increase. The higher prices of fuel coupled with several state and central government initiatives have given this sector a boost.

Ather Experience Centers

Ather Energy has set up experience and delivery centers in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Coimbatore, and Kochi, while deliveries are set to commence in Trichy, Mysore, Hubli, and Delhi from later this month. The company targets around 27 delivery centers by the end of this year.

Ather Energy also offers free charging not only for the Ather 450X but for any electric scooter at their experience centers and public charging stations. Plans are afoot to set up take up the county from a current 130 to 400 charging stations by the end of Dec 21.

New Athers

Ather has revealed that they have plans to launch more scooters and motorcycles. Yes, Ather has plans to enter electric motorcycle segment as well. But they have not shared a timeline as to when they will launch their next electric scooters / motorcycles. As of now, they will continue to focus on entering new cities, increasing charging infrastructure and increasing plant capacity.

Ather 450X Specs

The 450X gets its power via a 6 W PMS motor along with an IP67 rated 2.9 kWh lithium ion battery pack that makes 25 Nm peak torque. Acceleration from 0 to 40 km/h is achieved in 3.3 seconds while in Wrap mode and top speed is at 80 km/h. Battery charging from 0-80 percent is achieved in 3 hours 35 minutes and can be charged upto 100 percent in 5 hours 45 minutes. The company offers a 3 year warranty on the 450X which includes the battery.

More recently, the company introduced the 13 OTA update (Atherstack Atom) for the 450X. This offers Bluetooth based music and call feature via the user’s smartphone. This update is via the Ather App and is currently only offered on Android and Google PlayStore while it will be released on Apple App Store for iOS users later this year.