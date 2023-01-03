Ather Electric Scooter Sales 2022 At 59k – New Red Colour Launch Teased

Through 2022, Ather Energy reported sales at over 59k units; Sales in December was up at 9,187 units

Ather Energy has responsibly channelised its funding opportunities into growth stories. And embarked on a journey of rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). No doubt customer benefits include the potential of EVs being less expensive to operate than fuel run ones.

Even maintenance costs are suggested to be lower. But, Ather has left no stone unturned in showing up to meet customer demand. And this has been backed by a range of incentives that customers benefited through December.

Ather Electric Scooter Sales Dec 2022

Ather Energy reported December 2022 sales at 9,187 units. That is phenomenal YoY growth, up from 1,878 units. Volume growth stood at 7,309 units. MoM sales improved 27 percent, up from 7,234 units. Volume gain stood at 1,953 units. It goes without saying that as a year, 2022 has catapulted Ather Energy into one of the topsellers amongst EV manufacturers here.

For this the company has reported significant growth, month on month. By year end, volumes had more than tripled. Through 2022, sales are reported at 59,123 units. In 2021, this number was reported at 17,272 units.

As the year progressed, Ather sales progressively improved. At the end of Q1, sales stood at 7,458 units, up from 2,633 units in the comparable period. In the next quarter, sales surpassed the 10k unit mark for the first time, up from 1.5k units sold in Q2 2021. By the end of H1 2022, sales stood at 18,255 units, up from 4,131 units. Hereon, sales growth was reported at a faster pace.

At the end of Q3 2022, Ather sales were reported at 16,234 units, up from 5,555 units. And Q4 sales have been larger than life at 24,634 units, up from 7,586 units. H2 2022 sales was reported at 40,868 units, up from 13,141 units.

New Red Colour Ather

Retail presence continues to improve. Alongside, the charging network across the country continues to expand owing to the efforts of multiple stakeholders. This further boosts customer morale as one isn’t burdened with range anxiety, as finding a charging point is easier today, than it was yesterday.

Market trends in recent months were more than favourable to EVs, especially electric scooters. To say the least, electric scooter sales have been doing well. The trend is particularly exciting in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Ather has plans to launch new electric vehicles in the future. Later this week, on the 7th Jan 2023, Ather is expected to launch a new red colour option, that has now been teased.

Discussions around EV adaption often broaches the subjects of reduced environmental impact, and lower fuel costs. The world over, discussions about the future of mobility take into consideration the far-reaching effects of fossil fuels. And, most plans point to lowering dependency on fuel run vehicles.

Highest Monthly Sales In Dec 2022

As more and more EV models become available from all manufacturers, it’s now becoming increasingly easy for customers to find an electric vehicle that meets their needs and preferences. And while Ather doesn’t sell a wide range of electric scooters, they sure understand customer preference.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy “We exit the year with strong sales momentum, and despite an industry dip of almost 40% in two-wheeler sales, our December retails grew by 26% over November. We continued expanding our retail footprint, adding 14 new outlets and are now present in 70 cities with 89 Experience Centres. With the year turning, continued industry momentum, and some exciting news lined up for us in January, we expect it to be a bumper month for Ather.”