Ather Electric Scooter Sales June 2022 – Customers Can Upgrade Booking

Upcoming improved versions of Ather 450 Plus and 450X will have range of 108 km and 146 km, respectively

For the benefit of its customers, Ather has provided the option to upgrade existing bookings. People who choose this option will get the newer models of 450 Plus and 450X when they are launched. The new models are expected to be available at a premium of around Rs 6k. That seems a small price to pay for significant improvements in performance and range.

With rivals taking a lead in terms of range, it had become imperative for Ather to launch the updated versions of its electric scooters. For example, there have been multiple stories posted by Ola electric scooter users claiming a range of 200 km. TVS has also launched a new variant of iQube that has 145 km range.

Ather Sales June 2022

In its monthly report for June 2022, Ather has highlighted 9X YoY growth. A total of 3,231 units were sold in June 2022, as compared to about 359 units in the corresponding period last year. Sales have declined MoM. In May 2022, sales were at 3,787 units. This is a decline of 14.68% MoM.

Ather continued to expand operations, adding new experience centres in Mangalore (Karnataka) and Thane (Maharashtra). Ather now has 43 experience centres, spread across 35 cities. In Kerala, Ather was the top selling EV brand in June with market share of 24 percent.

To boost sales, Ather has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) for easy financing options for customers. SBI has been chosen for the job, as it has the largest banking network in the country. This will help accelerate EV adoption across the country. To promote the brand, Ather has partnered with Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). It will be hosting the upcoming edition of TNPL as an associate partner.

While Ather has stated that it is witnessing strong demand for its electric scooters across the country, challenges related to supply chain continue to impact operations in an adverse manner. Ather is working closely with its suppliers to ensure that effects of demand-supply gap could be minimized. The company is hopeful that the situation will start to improve in the coming months.

New Ather 450 Plus, 450X specs

Upgraded versions of Ather scooters will be getting a larger battery pack. As of now, Ather 450X is equipped with a 2.9 kWh battery pack. The newer model will have a 3.66 kWh battery pack, as revealed in leaked type approval certificate. New versions of Ather scooter will also have a more powerful motor that will offer an additional 0.4kW of max output. Current 450X has a 6kW PMS motor that generates 26 Nm of torque.

With the larger battery pack, range of the Ather 450 Plus will increase to 108 km. Range of the existing model is 100 km. 450X newer model will have a range of 146 km, as compared to 116 km of the existing model. All these range numbers are applicable when the scooter is driven in Eco mode. Range will be less in case of Ride, Sports and Warp mode.