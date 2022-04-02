Ather Electric Scooter Sales March 2022 – Grows YoY And MoM

Ather Energy reports sales growth for March 2022, and the quarter just concluded – Q1 2022

While large sections of the auto industry have been grappling with sales decline, the electric two-wheeler industry appears to have fared better in recent months. The overall size of the industry has consistently improved manifold. Sales have risen from a few hundred units to a few thousand units for a leading number of electric vehicle manufacturers.

While there are only a handful of affordable electric cars to choose from, the e2W industry is fast becoming a platform of choices. This is furthered largely by the electric scooter industry of which there are now many offerings. The electric motorcycle industry too is gaining momentum, but offerings are currently limited.

With new age manufacturers riding high on funding, incubation of manufacturing is a much faster process today for e-scooters. In recent years, the number of players in the arena have continued to grow, and this trend is being further bolstered. Investments are key, and changes are taking place each day.

Ather Electric Scooter Sales March 2022

Ather Energy has gained where sales are concerned and continues to build a brand name that’s recognisable. In March 2022, sales were reported at 2591. Ather says this is a growth of over 120% YoY. Sales in March 2021 are likely to be about 1,177 units. Volume gain stood at about 1,414 units. MoM sales too improved. Up from 2,042 units. Sales growth stood at 26.89 percent at volume gain of 549 units.

With a great showing through the first 3 months of 2022, volume gain already stands at over 4.8k units. For the quarter just concluded, January sales were the highest at 2,825 units. Q1 2022 cumulative sales is reported at 7,458 units. For the corresponding quarter in 2021, sales were reported at 2,633 units. At volume gain of 4,825 units, growth has more than doubled.

Highest ever monthly pre-orders

Growth is key for Ather Energy. To realise this end, the manufacturer is keen on expansion in terms of production, as well as, company outreach. To achieve this, Ather plans quick dealership expansion to reach many more markets in the country. Only recently, retail outlets have been inaugurated in Guwahati, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Bangalore (third outlet in Bangalore).

With this, Ather is now present in 28 cities with 34 Experience Centres. Bangalore is the second city after Delhi to get its third Experience Centre. As they meet growing demand, Ather announced the roll out of its 25000th 450X last month.

Recently, Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy said, “At Ather Energy, we continue to witness strong consumer demand for our 450 series. We delivered 2591 scooters in March and have received the highest ever monthly pre-orders. While we were only able to deliver a fraction of the pre-orders due to components shortage, we continue to work actively to strengthen our supply chain and reduce the waiting period. Towards this, amongst other actions, we entered into a strategic partnership with Foxconn to fast track the scale up of our manufacturing ecosystem and meet the rising demand.”