Ather Electric Scooter Records Highest Ever Sales – May 2022

Ather Energy rides high in May 2022; reports sales at sells 3,787 units – MoM sales stable and green

India already has a target for the number of electric two-wheelers it expects to see on the road by the end of the decade. That goal is slowly being realized, one electric scooter at a time. For starters, the electric two-wheeler industry is dominated by e-scooters. Unlike the predominant trend where manufacturers sell motorcycles by the dozen, e2W growth is being fuelled by scooters.

And it’s no surprise, most names in the marketplace are new. Ather being one of them. With tech leading the charge, new age EV manufacturers are rapidly modernising the industry. At the same time, early adopters are able to choose from a wide range of products. This is made possible through robust R&D and the competitive nature of the growing industry. For starters, e2W manufacturers are keen on product launches to meet market demand.

Ather Electric Scooter Sales May 2022

Given market growth, and increased market awareness, Ather Energy has ended May 2022 on a high note. A YoY comparison isn’t possible owing to unavailability of sales figure for May 2021. And that’s not the only limitation. Even if these numbers were available, they wouldn’t make for a meaningful comparison.

A year earlier, Covid-19 had a stronger grip, and heightened severity. This led to multiple lockdowns and production slowdowns to ensure personnel safety, and limited people movement. MoM sales has improved marginally. Volume gain stood at 8 units, from 3,779 units in April 2022 to 3,787 units in May 2022.

Growing electric scooter sales

Where sales are considered, the e2W industry has a new leader. Ola. While Hero Electric held the spot for the longest time, Ola Electric has made an impactful entry. It has curated its own business plans, and is hurrying towards dominance. Ather Energy has in the meantime strengthened its position in the middle order as it continues to report sales growth.

In fact, last month Ather outsold TVS once again. TVS iQube sales for May 2022 are reported at 2,637 units. The latter closely competes with Bajaj Chetak EV. It’s easy to see competition is rife even though sales volumes for now are small. This competitive edge is what’s going to help the industry power on.

Ather 450X and 450 Plus scooters

Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, “Ather delivered 3787 scooters to customers in the month of May’22. We achieved the highest ever monthly sales in May, which reiterates the strong faith that consumers have in our well-engineered, reliable and safe 450X and 450 Plus scooters.

With the new round of funding, we are excited to have NIIF (National Investment and Infrastructure Fund) onboard along with Hero MotoCorp, who continue to make fresh investments in our business. The fresh round of funding will focus largely on expanding manufacturing facilities, investing in R&D, charging infrastructure, strengthening the supply chain, and growing the retail network.”