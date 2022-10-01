Ather Electric Scooter Sales Sep 2022 At 7,435 – 3 digit Growth YoY

Ather Energy reports yet another month of high sales and growth; this time at 7,435 units for September 2022

For starters, gone are the days when Ather was being judged on its monthly sales in the backdrop of limited sales. e2W industry is breathing much more freely today than a year early, or the year prior to that. And the industry is shaping up to make one and all take notice.

Monthly sales today are a far cry today than the struggles early movers faced in trying to reach smaller sales goals of 1,000 units each month. And for the longest time, Ather Energy has been that one nugget that most have taken notice of. And kept a close eye on it.

Ather Sales Sep 2022 – Q3 2022 Sales

For Ather, that number stood at 7,435 units last month. And it helps that the festive season is upon us. YoY sales are estimated to be up from 2,142 units at volume growth of an estimated 5.3k units. MoM growth is reported at 16 percent, up from 6,410 units in Aug ’22. Volume gain is reported at over 1000 units.

The quarter ended is the best to date at total sales of 16,234 units in the last 3 months. Estimated sales for Q3 2021 stands at 5,682 units. Volume growth exceeds 10.5k units. In Q2 2022, sales were reported at 10,797 units. This takes H1 FY23 sales over the 27k mark to date. *2021 sales numbers are estimated, on the basis of % growth shared by Ather.

Best monthly sales in September 2022

Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy “Ather had a great start to this festive season and has been experiencing strong momentum since the past couple of months. As a result of an improved supply chain, we recorded the best monthly sales in September, delivering 7435 units to our customers. We anticipate rapid growth in the coming months as we continue to work actively towards strengthening our supply chain.

We have opened four new retail outlets this month and are now present across 45 cities with 55 Experience Centers. In October, we will add eight new outlets, which sets us up well to continue the strong sales momentum in the festive season.”

Ather Energy growth and expansion

While Ather Energy began its business operations in a contained manner, it has gone from city to city rather quickly in recent months. This has helped take the brand to newer markets, improve its footprint, and culminated in sales increase.

Recent funding rounds have been earmarked for market expansion, dealerships, newer markets and sales growth. And from the looks of it growth plans are on target.