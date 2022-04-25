Ather Electric Scooter To Get New Variants – More Range

Currently, Ather offers 450 Plus for Rs 1.50 lakh and 450X for Rs 1.60 lakh (both prices ex-showroom)

For a new startup to build the first premium electric scooter in India speaks volumes about the people involved in the firm. In a short span of time, Ather Energy has been able to attract a sizeable number of consumers toward electric mobility. The Bengaluru-based EV manufacturing startup currently retails two e-scooters- 450 Plus and 450X.

In an interaction, Ather CEO, Tarun Mehta gave some insights into the company’s future. Ather Energy is looking to add two new battery-powered scooters to its lineup. Both these scooters will be built on the existing 450 e-scooter platform.

Upcoming Ather 450 E-scooters

450X is currently the higher sales volume generator, thanks to a piece of richer equipment and extra range on offer per full charge. A new version of the electric scooter is currently under development which will offer a higher range than 450X.

The aforementioned goal may be achieved with a larger battery pack. This may lead to the scooter gaining a wider stance, as well as a larger bodywork to account for a larger power source. Top speed and performance are unlikely to witness any massive changes. Price of this scooter will be evidently more than 450X.

Coming to the second addition to the Ather lineup, this version of the electric scooter will receive cosmetic enhancements in form of new colour options, however, current design will be retained. In all probability, this scooter will be a sportier-looking derivative of 450X.

Details about these two e-scooters are still thin. These new variants of Ather 450 are expected to make their debuts towards the end of this year or early next year. With rising competition in the electric two-wheeler space, Ather clearly wants to strengthen its portfolio of electric scooters.

Ather 450X, 450 Plus updates

Ather recently launched a new update for its electric scooters- 450X and 450 Plus. As per this new update, owners of both these e-scooters will benefit from an additional ride mode called SmartEco mode. The new ride mode has been designed to dynamically adjust range and performance. Latest SmartEco ride mode will only be available to users who have Ather Connect Pro subscription plans.

450X is powered by a 6kW (8.04 bhp) electric motor that draws its energy from a Lithium-ion battery pack. It accelerates from 0-40kmph in 3.3 seconds and promises a real world range of up to 85km on a single charge. On the other hand, 450 Plus is powered by an electric motor that kicks out a peak output of 5.4kW (7.2 bhp) and 22 Nm of torque. True range is claimed to be 70km on a full charge.

