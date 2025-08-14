Ather Electric Scooters Launched With BaaS – Rizta At Rs 76k, 450 At Rs 84k

Ather Energy Ltd, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has announced three key initiatives aimed at tackling the biggest barriers to EV adoption — high upfront cost, resale value uncertainty, and long-term maintenance concerns.

The company has rolled out Battery as a Service (BaaS), expanded its Assured Buyback Programme to a wider customer base, and introduced an Extended Comprehensive Warranty (ECW). Together, these moves aim to make EV ownership more affordable, secure, and worry-free for Indian customers.

Lower Upfront Costs with BaaS

With BaaS, customers can buy an Ather scooter without paying for the battery upfront, instead opting for flexible monthly battery usage plans. Pricing starts as low as Rs 1 per kilometre (based on a 48-month package with a minimum of 1,000 km/month).

This reduces the starting price of the Ather Rizta to Rs 75,999 and the Ather 450 Series to Rs 84,341 (ex-showroom Lucknow) — a reduction of up to 30% compared to standard pricing. Customers will also get one year of free fast charging at Ather’s 3,300+ fast chargers across India.

Assured Buyback for Resale Value Confidence

Ather’s Assured Buyback Programme, initially launched as a pilot earlier this year, now offers up to 60% of the scooter’s value after three years and up to 50% after four years, depending on kilometres travelled. This initiative addresses buyer concerns about uncertain resale values in the fast-evolving EV market.

Extended Comprehensive Warranty for Peace of Mind

The new ECW covers the battery and 11 critical components — including the motor, motor controller, dashboard, and charger — for up to five years or 60,000 km (whichever is earlier). This coverage helps protect owners from unexpected repair costs and is available to all AtherStack Pro customers.

Ravneet S Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy, said: “As the EV segment continues to grow in the country, we see customers with different needs and challenges entering the segment. To unlock the segment’s true potential and accelerate growth, we’ve rolled out a slew of initiatives to cater to the different needs of our potential customers. With BaaS, ECW and Assured Buyback, we aim to address major barriers that exist for customers when purchasing a new EV scooter. As one of the leading players, we stay committed to making it easier for families to experience the benefits of EVs.”