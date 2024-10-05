Ather Energy festive promotions – Rs 25,000 in Benefits

Ather Energy festive promotions: Rs 25,000 in Perks for Scooters

Special festive promotions have been announced for Ather’s popular scooters, 450X and 450 Apex. These incentives aim to enhance customer value while promoting electric mobility. Significant benefits accompany these offers, amounting to a total value of Rs 25,000 for both models.

A key component of the festive offers includes extended battery warranty of eight years. This warranty makes a push for Ather Energy’s commitment to product reliability. Customers can rest assured about the longevity of their batteries. No additional costs.

Charging Made Easy: Ather Energy’s Complimentary Offer

Ather also provides complimentary charging through its Ather Grid network for one year. This benefit adds substantial value, with charging worth Rs 5,000 included. The Ather Grid comprises 2,152 fast-charging points across India, ensuring convenient access for users.

Additionally, a flat cash discount of Rs 5,000 applies to the purchase of either scooter. This straightforward offer appeals to potential buyers seeking immediate savings. Furthermore, cashback on select credit card EMI transactions can reach up to ?10,000.

Festive Offers: A Win-Win for Consumers and Businesses

Festive offers are beneficial for both consumers and businesses. For consumers, these promotions provide significant savings on products and services, making purchases more affordable during celebratory seasons. They encourage spending by creating a sense of urgency and excitement. For businesses, festive offers boost sales volumes and enhance customer engagement, fostering loyalty and brand recognition.

Such promotions help clear inventory. Additionally, festive periods often see increased foot traffic and online activity, allowing businesses to reach a broader audience. Ultimately, festive offers create a win-win situation, stimulating the economy while enhancing customer satisfaction.

Building for the Future: Ather’s Manufacturing Expansion Plans

Regarding scooter performance, the 450X offers two battery options. The 2.9 kWh battery provides an IDC range of 111 kms. The 3.7 kWh battery offers a higher range of 150 kms. This flexibility caters to different customer needs and preferences. 450 Apex, which features a more powerful configuration, achieves an IDC range of 157 km. Top speed is listed as 100 km/h, providing enhanced performance for users. 450X has a top speed of 90 km/h.

Manufacturing capabilities play a crucial role in Ather Energy’s operations. The company operates two facilities in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. These include a vehicle assembly plant and a battery manufacturing plant. A third facility is in development in Bidkin, located in AURIC, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. This expansion aligns with Ather’s growth strategy in the electric two-wheeler market.