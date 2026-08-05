Ather Konarc Name For New Electric Scooter – Launch On Aug 29

Ather Energy has officially revealed the name of its upcoming affordable electric scooter. Called Ather Konarc, the new scooter will make its global debut on 29th August 2026 at the company’s annual Ather Community Day. This will be the first production model based on Ather’s all-new EL platform, marking the company’s biggest push into India’s high-volume commuter scooter segment.

The announcement comes just days after Ather confirmed that production of the new scooter had commenced at its manufacturing facility. Along with revealing the name, the company has also released multiple teaser images that provide a closer look at the scooter’s design.

Presenting Ather Konarc! Launching on 29th August 2026 at Ather Community Day. pic.twitter.com/D6uG0bjgpw — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) August 5, 2026

New Ather Konarc Electric Scooter

The teaser images show that Konarc closely follows the EL01 concept that was showcased earlier. It gets a clean and practical design with a handlebar-mounted headlamp, vertically sculpted front apron and a full-width LED DRL integrated into the front fascia with illuminated Ather branding positioned above it.

From the side, the scooter features a long, flat single-piece seat, spacious floorboard and a family-oriented silhouette instead of the sporty proportions seen on the Ather 450 range. The rear section gets slim LED tail lamps integrated neatly into the bodywork, while alloy wheels with front disc brakes indicate that higher variants will continue to offer premium hardware.

One of the notable changes is the use of what appears to be metal body panels, replacing the polymer bodywork used on Ather’s existing scooters. This should help improve durability while also giving the scooter a more conventional appearance targeted at mainstream buyers.

Built for mainstream buyers

Ather CEO Tarun Mehta had earlier described the EL platform as the culmination of nearly a decade of EV development. Unlike the company’s earlier products that primarily appealed to technology enthusiasts and performance-focused buyers, the EL platform has been developed keeping affordability, practicality, comfort, charging convenience, servicing costs, resale value and safety in mind.

The Konarc is expected to play a similar role for Ather that Rizta did when it expanded the company’s appeal among family buyers. However, with a more affordable positioning, the new scooter could help Ather significantly increase volumes in India’s largest electric scooter segment.

Launch on August 29

Ather has confirmed that Konarc will be unveiled on 29th August 2026 during Ather Community Day. The event is expected to include multiple announcements alongside the scooter launch. Technical specifications have not yet been revealed. More details regarding battery options, performance, features, pricing and deliveries are expected at the official unveiling later this month.