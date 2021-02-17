Ather Space Now In Pune – Watch 450x Electric Scooter Manufacturing At New Factory

The new Ather Energy Plant in Hosur is spread over 123,000 sq ft with annual capacity 1,10,000 scooters and 1,20,000 battery packs

Ather Energy moves to a new manufacturing unit in Hosur, Tamil Nadu from a smaller plant in Bengaluru. Production commenced at this plant on 2nd January and deliveries have also been initiated across cities of Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

This new Hosur plant is spread over an area of 1,23,000 sq ft and has installed capacity of 5 lakh units per annum. It is from this plant that Ather has started production of the 450X and 450 Plus e-scooters while the plant will also build the lithium-ion batteries used in these offerings.

Mega Factory

The new plant would help to create job opportunities in the region with over 4,000 persons being trained for the EV sector over the next 5 years. Investments have also been planned over the next 5 years at Rs.635 crores while 90 percent of production is localized in India as a part of the Government of India’s Make in India policy.

The new Hosur plant will have annual capacity of 1,10,000 scooters and 1,20,000 battery packs which will be a massive improvement over the company’s current annual production volumes that stand at 35,000-40,000 units. Take a look at the short video giving us a tour of Ather’s Mega Factory and the making of their electric scooter.

Ather Energy Expansion Plans

Ather Energy has started deliveries of the 450 X and 450 Plus e-scooters to a few cities across India. Plans are to have a presence in 27 cities in 15 states of Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Calicut, Ahmedabad, Mysore, Hubli, Jaipur, Indore, Panaji, Bhubaneshwar, Nasik, Surat, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Nagpur, Noida, Lucknow, and Siliguri, while targets are set to expand to 40 cities by the end of this year.

The Hosur plant has received the support of the Tamil Nadu government. It is built on the Industry 4.0 principals and boast of the most advanced solutions in technology, human assets, systems and processes.

Ather also plans on making the factor ‘Smart’ with Smart algorithms to read data collected and make interpretations along with a highly efficient end to end supply chain which integrates the company’s processes, logistics, warehousing, quality checks and production right upto dispatch.

Ather Energy only OEM to Make Own Battery Packs

Ather Energy plant in Hosur will also have the capacity to produce 1,20,000 battery packs thus making the company the only EV OEM in India to manufacture their own batteries and have also filed 13 patents on the design and manufacture of these lithium ion batteries used to power the Ather 450X and 450 Plus.

Zero effluents are generated at the new Hosur plant and all e-waste is handled by authorized recyclers while there is zero water discharge from production thanks to an in-house STP and treated water circulation for flush and plantation.