Ather New Affordable Electric Scooter Headlight Design Patent Leaked

There have been a few reports in the recent past suggesting Ather is developing a new low-cost and affordable electric scooter lineup. When launched, this new electric scooter lineup from Ather will be their most affordable one, positioned below the Rizta. New leaked design patents show the headlight design of this upcoming scooter lineup. Let’s take a closer look.

Ather New Affordable Electric Scooter

Ever since Ather’s inception, the company has kindled the emotions of enthusiasts who want to infuse a sliver of performance into their everyday commutes. Started with 450 X and 450 Plus, Ather has further expanded their lineup to launch 450 S and then their latest offering is a family offering called Rizta.

Now, Ather is expanding the portfolio further and aims to incorporate affordable scooters in the future that will be positioned below Rizta. This product strategy is slightly different than Ather’s current one of offering products that are slightly on the pricey side and then bundle many bells and whistles as part of the optional Pro Pack.

Now, a leaked design patent of what is supposedly the headlight design of Ather’s upcoming cost-effective scooter. The company has titled this leaked part as ‘Front Shroud of a Vehicle’. It looks quite sporty and this sort-of rectangular headlight element is likely to house a single LED projector or twin LED projector setup.

This lighting setup could host an LED DRL as well, integrated into the headlight setup or engulf it. Overall front shroud has a flat-ish profile and it radiates a modern and sporty appeal. We can see where the handlebars come out of and where it will be bolted on the scooter’s chassis. This will be the first Ather scooter that will pack a headlight on handlebar shroud.

What to expect?

Considering this will be a low-cost affordable electric scooter, equipment will be less than what we see with 450 S and Rizta. Low-cost LCD instrument cluster, smaller batteries than, less range and less features might be the gameplan for Ather Energy with their newest low-cost electric scooter.

As of now, Ather 450 range starts from Rs 1,29,999 (effective Ex-sh, Bengaluru) for the base 450 S and the Pro Pack is Rs 14,001 more. Even more affordable is Rizta that starts from Rs 1,14,999 (Effective Ex-sh, Bengaluru) and Rs 14,001 extra for Pro Pack. One can expect Ather’s upcoming low-cost electric scooter to be priced below Rs 1 lakh (Effective Ex-sh, Bengaluru) and be based on a new low-cost platform.