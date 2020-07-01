Honda Activa to KTM Duke – Exchange any 2 wheeler to buy Ather scooter

Under the program, buyers can easily exchange any two-wheeler (motorcycle or scooter) for a new Ather e-scooter

Bangalore-based EV maker Ather Energy has partnered with leading used two-wheeler brand, CredR to form a new exchange platform. Under the initiative, interested buyers can bring in their two-wheeler (regardless of brand, type or price segment) to ride home a new Ather electric scooter. You can exchange your KTM Duke motorcycle, Honda Activa, TVS Scooty, etc.

The platform is aimed at substantially reducing the time taken to make the shift from an ICE two-wheeler to an emission-free all-electric example. To enable this, CredR has created a system which provides an instant price quote for the old two-wheeler. This sum will be reduced from the original asking price of an Ather 450 Plus or 450X electric scooter.

Interested buyers can bring their petrol-powered two-wheeler to Ather Space (Ather Energy’s exclusive outlets) for a physical inspection, after which the price quote will be shared via a dedicated app by CredR. To finish the process, customers have to submit the usual documents associated with vehicle ownership for verification.

Since Ather Energy has its sales & service network limited to Chennai and Bangalore at the moment, the wider majority of buyers cannot benefit from the initiative. However, the company is already on track for a massive expansion strategy to major cities across India. Ather Energy is also expanding its business overseas. With the new exchange program, the EV maker has opened one more way of purchasing its products.

Ather Energy is the first OEM in India (among two-wheelers) to launch leasing options. Rates start as low as Rs 2,589 a month. In addition to this, the company offers four subscription packs for various after-sales services such as charging infrastructure, battery maintenance and software updates. It was only recently that the company released a new OTA update for the “ever-improving” Ather 450 range.

Ather Energy has also partnered with popular ride-sharing or mobility service company, Bounce for a unique ‘Peer-to-Peer (P2P) program. It enables Ather 450 owners to have an additional source of income by listing their electric scooter on the Bounce app.

Ather Energy has two products in its portfolio: 450 Plus and 450X. Ex-showroom (Bangalore) prices stand at Rs 1.49 lakh and 1.59 lakh, respectively. The newer Ather 450X has a 6kW (8bhp) motor making 26Nm while the 450 Plus employs a 5.4kW (7.4bhp) unit good for 22Nm. To a good extent, e-scooters make more sense than a petrol-CVT alternative, especially in urban riding environments with good infrastructure.