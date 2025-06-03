Ather Rizta Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone Within a Year of Launch

Ather Energy, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has announced that its family-focused electric scooter, the Rizta, has surpassed the 1 lakh unit retail sales milestone. This achievement comes less than a year after the Rizta was unveiled in April 2024 and retail sales began in June 2024.

Ather Rizta 1 Lakh Milestone

Built specifically for Indian families, the Rizta has been instrumental in expanding Ather’s customer base and boosting its market share across key states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The scooter now accounts for nearly 60% of Ather’s total sales volume.

Commenting on the milestone, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “Hitting the 1 lakh milestone with the Rizta is a big moment for us. The Rizta, which was built from the ground up with a focus on addressing the needs of Indian families, has played a key role in expanding our reach and connecting with a much wider set of customers.

It combines practically everything a family scooter needs: a spacious and comfortable seat, ample storage, safety features, and reliability to make everyday commuting effortless; all that packaged in great design that Ather has come to be known for. In less than a year since its launch, the Rizta has helped us grow our market share significantly across multiple states, broadened our consumer profile, and accelerated adoption in states where our presence was earlier limited.”

Family-Friendly, Feature-Rich

Key to its popularity is the Rizta’s strong feature set that combines utility, technology and comfort. Highlights include a large 56-litre under-seat storage, wide seat, spacious floorboard, and a range of smart features. These include SkidControl™ (a traction control system for low-grip surfaces), Tow & Theft Alerts, Emergency Stop Signal, live location sharing via AtherStack 6, and onboard Google Maps navigation.

The Rizta’s success has also contributed to Ather becoming the top-selling EV brand in South India during Q4 FY25, as per Vahan data. The company has also seen expansion in its charging infrastructure, with 3,611 fast and neighbourhood chargers installed globally as of March 2025. Ather Energy currently offers two main product lines – the performance-oriented Ather 450 series and the family-friendly Rizta lineup.