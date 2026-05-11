Ather Rizta Crosses 3 Lakh Sales In 2 Years – 76% Of FY26 Total Sales

Ather Energy has announced that its family electric scooter, Rizta, has crossed the 3 lakh sales milestone within two years of launch. Introduced in April 2024 as Ather’s first family-oriented scooter, Rizta has emerged as the company’s highest volume-selling product and played a major role in expanding Ather’s presence beyond its traditional strongholds.

The Rizta had crossed the 1 lakh sales mark within the first 11 months of launch. It then added another 2 lakh units over the next 11 months, highlighting strong demand for family-focused electric scooters in India. Ather stated that the Rizta crossed the 2 lakh milestone in December 2025 and added the next 1 lakh units in just five months.

Major Growth Driver For Ather

According to Ather, Rizta contributed around 76% of the company’s total sales volumes in FY26. The scooter has helped the brand strengthen its leadership position in Southern India while also significantly improving its market share in several new regions.

Ather revealed that its market share in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha increased four times since the Rizta’s launch. The company’s share in these markets reportedly rose from 4.1% in Q1 FY25 to 17.3% in Q4 FY26, based on Vahan and Telangana Vehicle Online Sales data.

Northern states including Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh also witnessed over 3X growth in Ather’s market share during the same period. Rizta now accounts for the majority of Ather’s sales volumes in many of these regions.

Family Buyers Driving Demand

Ather said Rizta has helped bring a wider family audience into the electric scooter segment. Nearly 70% of Rizta customers are families with children, underlining its positioning as a practical everyday scooter.

The Rizta focuses heavily on comfort and practicality with features such as a large seat, spacious floorboard and 56 litres of total storage capacity. This includes 34 litres of under-seat storage and a 22-litre frunk. The scooter also comes equipped with features like SkidControl, theft alerts and tow alerts.

Ather has also continued improving the Rizta through software updates. In September 2025, the company introduced a touchscreen interface for Rizta Z via an OTA update powered by its Atherstack 7 platform. The update was backward compatible and made available to existing customers as well.

Speaking about the milestone, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy, said the Rizta’s family-focused positioning has resonated strongly with customers across the country and continues to remain the key driver of Ather’s growth.