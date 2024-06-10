Ather Rizta Production Starts – 1st Rizta E Scooter Rolls Out Of Plant

Starting at INR 1,09,999 (Ex-showroom Bengaluru), the Rizta is competitively priced to attract the mass market

Ather Energy, a prominent player in the electric vehicle industry, has officially commenced the production of its latest offering, the Rizta electric scooter. This marks a significant milestone for the company, as the first production-spec Rizta rolled out from their state-of-the-art manufacturing plant today.

Ather Rizta Production Starts

The announcement was made by Ather Energy’s Co-founder and CEO, Tarun Mehta, who took to Twitter to share the news. “The first production versions of Rizta are starting to roll off the line now!” Mehta tweeted, signaling the company’s readiness to deliver this highly anticipated scooter to the market.

Designed to cater to the needs of the entire family, the Rizta focuses on comfort, convenience, and safety. It boasts an array of connected features aimed at enhancing the riding experience. Notably, the Rizta includes Ather’s proprietary SkidControl technology and even integrates WhatsApp functionality on the dashboard, underscoring the scooter’s modern and user-friendly design.

The scooter is available in two models and three variants: Rizta S and Rizta Z with a 2.9 kWh battery, and the top-end Rizta Z with a 3.7 kWh battery. The 2.9 kWh variants offer a predicted IDC range of 123 km, while the 3.7 kWh variant promises a range of 160 km. The Rizta S comes in three monotone colors, whereas the Rizta Z is available in seven colors, including four dual-tone options.

Focus on Comfort and Convenience

Ather Rizta is designed with user comfort and convenience at its core. It features the largest seat in its segment, ensuring ample space for riders and a spacious floorboard. The Rizta Z variant goes a step further, offering a backrest for the pillion to provide additional lumbar support. Storage is another highlight, with a total of 56 liters available, including a 34-liter underseat compartment and an optional 22-liter Frunk accessory. This underseat storage can also be equipped with a multi-purpose charger, making it convenient for riders to charge their electronic devices on the go.

Enhanced Safety and Ride Handling

Ather Energy continues its commitment to rider safety with the introduction of SkidControl, a traction control system designed to manage motor torque and prevent loss of traction on slippery surfaces. The scooter also incorporates several advanced safety features from Ather’s 450 series, including FallSafe, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Theft & Tow Detect, and Find My Scooter.

All Rizta variants have a top speed of 80 km/h and offer two riding modes: Zip and SmartEco. The scooter also includes ride assist features such as MagicTwist, AutoHold, and Reverse Mode, ensuring a smooth and controlled ride in various conditions. The Rizta maintains the low center of gravity, balanced weight distribution, and precise control characteristic of Ather’s 450 series, making it accessible for riders of all skill levels.

Battery and Charging Solutions

Ather offers an optional five-year/60,000 km warranty program called ‘Ather Battery Protect,’ which ensures a minimum of 70% battery health at the end of the warranty period. For home charging, the Rizta S and Rizta Z with a 2.9 kWh battery come with a 350W portable charger, while the 3.7 kWh Rizta Z is equipped with a 700W Ather Duo charger. Rizta owners will also benefit from Ather’s extensive fast-charging network, comprising over 1800 fast charging points across the country.

Availability and Pricing

Bookings for the Ather Rizta are now open, with deliveries set to commence soon. The Rizta S with a 2.9 kWh battery is priced at INR 1,09,999 (ex-showroom Bengaluru), the Rizta Z with a 2.9 kWh battery at INR 1,24,999, and the top-end Rizta Z with a 3.7 kWh battery at INR 1,44,999.