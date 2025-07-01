Ather Rizta S Launch Price at Rs 1.37 L – 3.7kWh Battery, 159 Kms Range

Ather has expanded Rizta electric scooter lineup with the new Rizta S that promises a 159 km range on a single charge

Ather Energy has just had cause for celebration as its Rizta scooter sales crossed the 1 lakh unit mark. Close to this victory, the company has now expanded this electric scooter lineup to include the Rizta S. It may be recalled that the Rizta electric scooter was launched on 6th April 2024 while deliveries commenced in July 2024. Between July 2024 and May 2025, wholesales have surpassed the 1 lakh unit mark in India. The Rizta competes with the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Hero Vida in its segment.

Ather Rizta S launched at Rs 1,37,047

Ather Energy has now expanded the Rizta lineup to include the Rizta S. This new electric scooter has been launched at Rs 1,37,047 (ex-showroom) and is positioned in the extended-range electric scooter segment. Test rides have commenced and sales will be initiated from 1st July 2025. Ather Rizta S variant will be available across all existing Ather Experience Centers and via the company’s online platform.

Ather Rizta S comes in with added features and enhanced range. It is ideally suited for daily city commute and offers a comfortable ride with added storage and safety equipment. It retains its core design elements with a 34 liter underseat storage which can be expanded by 22 liters with an optional Frunk. It also gets a wide seat for both rider and co-rider’s comfort which is one of the longest in the segment, an expansive floor board and comfortably set handlebars.

On board features extend to a 7 inch DeepView display unit with turn by turn navigation, AutoHold for added safety With Fall Safe, Emergency Stop Signal, Tow and Theft Alerts and Find My Scooter. Ather Rizta S also gets Alexa integration and supports over the air updates and access to Ather Grid which extends to over 3,900 charging stations. Ather S is powered by a 3.7 kWh battery pack with an IDC-certified range of 159 kms.

Speaking on the introduction of the new Ather Rizta S, Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy Limited, said, “The Rizta has resonated strongly with families across the country, and the recent milestone of crossing 1 lakh Rizta scooters is a testament to the strong demand that we are seeing. As an ongoing quest to expand our portfolio addressing different consumer needs, we are excited to introduce the Rizta S with a higher range. With the new variant offering 159 km on a single charge, riders can confidently plan their day, making it ideal for commuters with high daily usage.”

Ather Rizta S – Comprehensive Warranty Program

As seen with other scooters from Ather Energy, the Ather Rizta S 3.7 kWh variant will also be offered with a comprehensive warranty program. Called Ather Eight70, this program offers a comprehensive 8 year / 80,000 km warranty, whichever comes first. It guarantees a minimum 70% battery health over the ownership period.