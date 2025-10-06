Ather Rolls Out 500,000th Electric Scooter – New Production Milestone

Ather Energy has achieved a major milestone, rolling out its 5,00,000th electric scooter from its Hosur manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. The landmark unit was Ather’s latest family-focused model, the Rizta, which has quickly become one of the company’s strongest growth drivers since its launch last year.

This milestone marks a significant achievement for the Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer, reflecting its rapid expansion and consistent demand in India’s electric two-wheeler space. Over the years, Ather has evolved from a niche performance EV brand into a full-range manufacturer catering to both family and enthusiast riders.

Rizta Powers Ather’s Next Phase of Growth

Since its debut, the Ather Rizta has emerged as a key contributor to the brand’s success, accounting for more than one-third of Ather’s total production volumes. The model’s focus on comfort, practicality, and safety has helped Ather reach a wider audience, especially in family scooter segments dominated by ICE rivals.

In recent months, Ather has also expanded aggressively across middle and northern India, entering several tier-2 and tier-3 cities. This expansion aligns with the company’s goal of increasing accessibility to its growing product lineup and charging infrastructure.

Strong Manufacturing Ecosystem

Ather currently operates two facilities in Hosur – one for vehicle assembly and another for battery production – with a combined manufacturing capacity of 4.2 lakh scooters annually. To meet growing demand, Ather is now setting up a third facility, Factory 3.0, at Bidkin, AURIC (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra).

The new facility will be built in two phases on Industry 4.0 principles, featuring advanced digital manufacturing systems. Once both phases are operational, Ather’s total installed capacity will reach 1.42 million electric two-wheelers per year.

Commenting on the milestone, Swapnil Jain, Co-founder and CTO, Ather Energy, said, “Crossing 5,00,000 scooters is a major milestone for Ather. From our very first prototype to today, our journey has been about building not just vehicles, but a scalable, reliable, and consistent manufacturing ecosystem. This achievement reflects years of focused engineering, rigorous testing, and meticulous attention to quality at every stage of production. It also highlights the dedication of teams across the company and the trust and support of our owner community, who have been with us throughout this journey.”

Looking Ahead

With the Rizta’s strong response and the ongoing expansion of its retail and service network, Ather Energy is well-positioned to lead the next phase of India’s EV revolution. The company continues to focus on enhancing its product portfolio, scaling production, and strengthening charging infrastructure under the Ather Grid network.