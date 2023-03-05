Ather Sales At 12k In Feb 2023 – Registers 495% Growth YoY

Ather Energy sales grew significantly on a YoY basis by 495 percent while MoM sales dipped 0.02 percent in Feb 2023

Bengaluru-based electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy has seen increased YoY demand in Feb 2023. However, it was in the red on a MoM basis. Overall, the electric two wheeler segment has seen a surge in demand and sales in Feb 2023 crossed the 65,000 mark. New entrants and new products keep this segment on its toes.

Ather Sales February 2023

Ather Energy sales in Feb 2023 stood at 12,147 units, this was a 494.86 percent growth from 2,042 units sold in Jan 2022 relating to a 10,105 unit volume growth. It was however, a marginal dip in MoM sales by 0.02 percent when compared to 12,149 units sold in Jan 2023, a difference of just 2 units. Market share currently stands at 15.5 percent at a national level and at 21 percent in those areas where the company commands a retail presence.

During the month of Feb 2023, the company inaugurated its 100th Experience Center (6 ECs in Feb 2023) and installed 1000 charging grids across the country. Ather also announced a corporate partnership with 2500+ organizations. Another milestone that the company achieved during the past month was the delivery of its 100,000th vehicle.

Currently, Ather Energy sells two scooters – 450 Plus and 450X, priced at Rs 1.35 lakh and Rs 1.58 lakh respectively (ex-sh, inclusive of FAME II Subsidies). In Jan 2023, the company introduced updates on the 450X. As a part of these updates, Ather 450X also got a bigger seat for added rider comforts.

It received new colour options as well. These are Cosmic Black, Lunar Grey, Salt Green and a Red shade while it also continues to be seen in colours of White, Space Grey and Mint Green. Ather also plans on expanding its portfolio later this year to include a new electric scooter positioned below the 450X and 450 Plus, so as to compete against the new Ola S1 Air.

Upcoming Ather Electric Scooter

As on date, Ather Energy has no scooter in the sub-Rs 1 lakh segment. This is about to change this year. Ather’s upcoming affordable electric scooter was recently spied on test. It is slated to be priced in the sub-1 lakh range and will compete with the Ola S1 Air.

The new Ather e-scooter is said to be positioned on a cost-effective tubular chassis as against an aluminum chassis seen on the current Ather 450X and 450 Plus. This will help reduce production cost and along with a smaller battery pack, Ather can price this new e-scooter very aggressively. Expect a ride range of 80 kms on this new Ather EV.