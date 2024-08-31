Ather Sales Breakup July 2024 – Rizta Beats 450x, 450s, 450 Apex

Ather Energy was the 4th best-selling electric two wheeler maker in July 2024 – After Ola, TVS and Bajaj

Following our earlier report on electric two wheeler sales in July 2024, we now talk exclusively about Ather Energy. Sales of Ather topped at 11,088 units in the past month showing off a 37.53% YoY and 39.59% MoM growth. The new Rizta, launched in April 2024 significantly contributed to sales.

Ather Sales Breakup July 2024

Ather Energy sales which improved by 37.53% YoY to 11,088 was well over 8,062 units sold in July 2023. This related to a 3,026 unit volume growth. It was also a significant growth of 39.59% over 7,943 units sold in June 2024 with a 3,145 unit volume improvement.

Ather Rizta, the family scooter, launched in April 2024, featured at the top of company sales charts in July 2024. Sales stood at 6,765 units last month to command a 61.01% share on this list. Its MoM sales improved by an astounding 396.33% over 1,363 units sold in June 2024 when it had commanded a share of just 17.16%.

At No. 2 was the Ather 450X. Sales dipped by 63.74% YoY to 2,923 units in July 2024 from 8,062 units sold in July 2023. The Ather 450X currently holds a 26.36% share, down from 52.74% share held in June 2024 when sales had stood at 4,189 units. However, it was also a MoM decline in sales by 30.22%.

Next on the list was the Ather 450S of which the company sold 1,159 units in the past month. The 450S commands a 10.45% share, significantly lower than a 26.65% share held in June 2024 when sales had stood at 2,117 units. This was a volume decrease by 958 units.

Ather 450 Apex is also a relatively new entrant to the company list, launched in January 2024 and opened for test rides in February. It accounted for sales of 241 units in July 2024. This related to a 12.04% MoM decline over 274 units sold in June 2024.

Rizta’s Gain Is 450’s Loss

From the Ather sales report, it can be seen that the launch of Rizta made each of the other models take a back step. This is likely because of the higher demand for Rizta as it is a new scooter. Ather has limited production capacity in which they have to manage as per demand. Ather Rizta, presented in three variants, is regaled for several segment first features with the largest seat in its segment, 56 liters of storage space and state of the art safety equipment.

To boost after-sales, Ather Energy is getting ready to launch special service packs. These will address customer’s despair over higher after sales costs and will be offered across the company range that includes the Rizta, 450S, 450X and 450 Apex.