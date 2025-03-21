Ather Sales Feb 2025 – Rizta, 450X, 450S, 450 Apex

Ather Energy’s first family electric scooter, Rizta, launched in mid 2024, has quickly become the brand’s best-selling model, accounting for 64.10% of Ather’s total sales over the past nine months. The shift in demand from performance-oriented electric scooters to family-friendly, practical EVs is evident, as the Rizta has amassed 79,531 unit sales out of 1,24,070 total units sold across Ather’s lineup.

Rizta Leads Ather’s Sales Since Launch

Since its debut, the Ather Rizta has averaged 8,837 units per month, significantly outpacing Ather’s performance-oriented models such as the 450X and 450S. In February 2025, Rizta sold 9,019 units, continuing its strong market presence.

Rizta (family scooter) – 79,531 units sold (64.10% share)

450X (performance-oriented scooter) – 31,266 units sold (25.20% share)

450S (affordable alternative to 450X) – 11,716 units sold (9.44% share)

450 Apex (new premium edition) – 1,557 units sold (1.25% share)

Demand for Family Scooters Surpasses Performance Scooters

The 450X and 450S models, which were once Ather’s flagship products, have been overshadowed by the Rizta’s appeal to urban family commuters. While the 450X maintains a steady 3,474 unit average per month, the 450S lags behind with an average of 1,302 units per month. The 450 Apex, introduced in recent months, has contributed only 1.25% to Ather’s total sales, showing limited traction in the high-performance electric scooter space.

Sales Trends Over the Past Six Months

The best-performing month for Ather overall was October 2024, when the company recorded 20,133 unit sales, with Rizta alone contributing 13,151 units—its highest monthly sales so far. January 2025 was another strong month, with 17,494 total units sold, of which 11,978 units were Rizta scooters.

Ather Energy’s sales data suggests that Indian consumers are increasingly prioritizing practicality, comfort, and affordability over smaller / performance electric scooters. The strong sales of Rizta indicate that the demand for family-oriented electric scooters is outpacing the premium performance-focused models.

As Ather Energy continues to expand its reach and production capacity, the company has plans to introduce new electric scooters as well as motorcycles catering to the mass-market, further solidifying its presence in India’s growing EV space.