Audi A4 Updated With New Features, Colours – Prices Sep 2022

Audi A4 gets new colours of Tango Red and Manhattan Gray – New features such as B&O premium sound system

Audi has a very extensive product portfolio in the Indian market. These include A4, A6, A8 L, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback and RS Q8. Today, the A4 sedan has been updated with new colours, features. It also gets an increase in prices across all 3 variants.

The current generation Audi A4 was launched in India on January 04, 2021. Presented in three variants of Premium, Premium Plus and Technology, the A4 competes with the Mercedes-Benz C-class, BMW 3 series and Jaguar XE along with third-gen Volvo S60. Audi India has now revised pricing effective from 20th September 2022 and also introduced new colours and features on the A4 5 seater sedan.

Audi A4 Prices Sep 2022

Prices of Audi A4 have been increased by Rs 6000-Rs 1,08,000. The base Premium variant, which was earlier priced at Rs 43,06,000 is now higher by Rs 6,000 to Rs 43,12,000. Premium Plus trim is now at Rs 47,27,000, higher by Rs 9,000 over earlier pricing of Rs 47,18,000 while the top of the line Technology variant carries the highest price hike of Rs 1,08,000 to Rs 50,99,000.

Along with the price hike, the automaker has also introduced new colour schemes on the A4 that include Tango Red and Manhattan Gray. These colours are in addition to its earlier colour palette of Mythos Black Metallic, Floret Silver Metallic, Terra Gray Metallic, Ibis White and Navarra Blue Metallic.

New exterior and interior features have also been added to the A4. These include a new front grille in a broader and flatter design, horizontal lines spanning the width of the car along with distinct lines on its sides. Audi has also added a new glass sun-roof on the interiors of the Audi A4 with natural light.

Audi A4 Updated With New Features

In terms of revised features which are exclusive on the top of the line Technology trim, the Audi A4 gets a B&O premium 3D sound system with 19 speakers and 755 watt output along with 16 channel amplifier and subwoofer and a flat bottom leather wrapped multi-function steering wheel as a part of its updated features.

Audi A4 also gets a large MMI touchscreen display. This system is based on free text input and natural language voice control which also understands a host of phrases used in everyday speech. Features also include a TFT display measuring 25.65 cms, ambient lighting in 30 colour options and features such as keyless entry and gesture based boot lid opening system. Interiors get piano black inlays with leatherette upholstery, powered front seats with memory function for the driver’s seat and 3 zone climate control. Wireless smartphone charging system and park assist are also seen on the Audi A4 sedan.

Engine Specs

Audi A4 is powered by a 2.0 TFSI engine offering 190 hp power and 320 Nm torque mated to a 7 speed S tronic gearbox. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds to touch a top speed of 241 km/h. It also comes in with a 12V mild hybrid system that allows for better fuel efficiency. This hybrid system gets a belt alternator starter that shuts off the engine when coasting up to 10 seconds between 55 and 160 km/h.