Audi A6L Sedan Debuts As E-Class LWB and 5 Series LWB Rival

There is a growing trend in the world where mid-size luxury sedans are growing in size and are bridging the gap between mid-size luxury sedan and full-size luxury sedan segments. Clear examples of this trend are Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB and BMW 5 Series LWB. Now, Audi has re-joined this trend and the new ‘L’ version of A6 sedan has debuted for the Chinese market. We wish Audi India would launch this here too. Let’s take a closer look.

Audi A6L Sedan Debuts

The Indian luxury car market has favoured long-wheelbase versions of mid-size luxury sedans. E-Class LWB is country’s best-selling luxury car and 5 Series LWB enjoys decent volumes too. Audi is currently missing in the LWB mid-size luxury sedan game, but China just got A6L with a long wheelbase based on the new A6 which broke covers last year.

In China, the 2026 Audi A6L prices start from Rs CNY 323,000 (approx Rs 43.35 lakh) and it tops out at CNY 436,000 (approx Rs 58.52 lakh). Interestingly, 2026 Audi A6L has been priced CNY 104,900 (approx Rs 14 lakh) less than its preceding A6L, which first launched in China in 2018 and received a facelift in 2022.

The lower pricing is due to the increasing competition from Chinese EVs. Despite the lower price tag, 2026 A6L has grown larger than its predecessor. It measures 5,142 mm in length (143 mm longer) and it boasts a wheelbase of 3,066 mm, which is 68 mm longer than current A8’s wheelbase and 62 mm short of current A8L’s wheelbase.

Where design is concerned, China-spec 2026 Audi A6L follows a similar overall silhouette as global-spec SWB A6. It gets similar Matrix LED headlights and LED connected tail lights as the global model. Front and rear bumpers and alloy wheels (up to 21”) on A6L along with illuminated front and rear logos are unique to China.

A6L Offers More Space

Inside, 2026 Audi A6L gets a different steering wheel for China, but the overall dashboard layout remains the same. There’s a 11.9-inch digital cockpit, a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, a co-driver’s entertainment screen and a large HUD in both. Sophisticated ADAS with 28 autonomous features, 7+2 airbags, collapsible hood and bumper cushioning are notable.

Also, there are features like semi-concealed door handles, a 21.1 sq-ft panoramic sunroof with 112 RGB lights, a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, rear-wheel steering, air suspension with adjustable ride height and more. There will be a wagon version of A6L will be launched in China in the future with A7L name.

Under the bonnet, 2026 Audi A6L for Chinese market gets multiple engine options. It is based on the PPC architecture and is jointly manufactured by FAW-Audi joint venture. Range starts with a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with up to 268 bhp mated to a 7DSG and can be specced Audi’s Quattro AWD system. Higher variants get a 3.0L V6 Petrol engine with up to 362 bhp and Quattro AWD.















