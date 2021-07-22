Audi e-tron Electric SUV Launch Price From Rs 1 Cr – Range 264 To 484 Kms

Audi E-Tron will lock its horns with Mercedes Benz EQC and the upcoming Jaguar I-Pace

Audi has launched the company’s first ever fully electric vehicle- E-Tron SUV in India. A total of 3 electric SUVs are on offer under the e-tron range. These are e-tron 50, e-tron 55 and e-tron Sportback 55. Price starts from Rs 1 crore and goes all the way to Rs 1.17 crore. All prices are ex-sh.

These SUVs are currently being manufactured at the company’s facility in Brussels, Belgium and will be made available in India as a CBU product. Below are the detailed prices of the new Audi electric SUVs for India.

Audi e-tron Electric Price (ex-sh) e-tron 50 Rs 99.99 Lakh e-tron 55 Rs 1.16 Cr e-tron Sportback 55 Rs 1.17 Cr

Exterior Styling

In the front is a blanked out single-frame octagonal-shaped front grille in gray colour with vertical slats. It receives a pair of LED headlamps with Audi’s Matrix LED technology which are flanked by integrated DRLs on both ends. The SUV rolls on 20-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels and gets a sloping roofline.

The exterior wing mirrors are probably the highlight of the car’s exterior which displays the rear image on an OLED screen placed between the dashboard and door panel using a small camera. Its rear end flaunts a pair of LED taillights connected by an illuminated stripe across the boot lid. Other notable highlights include a roof-mounted spoiler, a chrome-embellished diffuser plate and a shark-fin antenna.

Interior & Features On Offer

Interiors of the cabin are offered in multiple shades such as black, grey, beige and brown and expected to boast a plethora of technologies. The central console will feature two big digital display screens which house an infotainment system as well as wireless connectivity and a voice control system.

Other notable features on offer include a 4-spoke steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, ambient lighting, a 360-degree surround-view camera, four-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof to mention a few.

Performance & Specifications

Being a fully electric powertrain, there is no shortage of performance in E-Tron. The base variant power output is 313 hp and 540 Nm. Mid and top variant delivers 408 hp and 664 Nm. Driving range is from 264 kms to 484 kms, depending on the variant.

Using a 15 kW DC fast charger, the battery could be replenished up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. While regular home chargers of could take 8.5 hours and 4.5 hours respectively.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “To ease the transition to electric mobility – we are offering several benefits and packages including after-sales, charging and ownership. To take it a step forward, we are also offering a best-in-class 3 year buyback. This is just the start of Audi India’s electric journey and you will hear from us very, very shortly on our next EV offering.”