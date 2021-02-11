Audi E-Tron GT Debuts With $100k Price Tag (Approx Rs 73L) – 488 Kms Range

With a starting price of $99,900 (equivalent to INR 72.76 lakh), Audi E-Tron aims to take on Tesla Model S

Audi has officially revealed its highly anticipated E-Tron GT and is more in every way one could have thought of. More in performance, comfort as well as luxury. Yet at the same time, it is very less (or absolutely nil) in terms of emission. E-Tron GT could very well be the stepping stone to future luxury performance cars running on batteries across the globe.

The new electric car will be offered in two derivatives- the regular E-Tron GT Quattro and a more performance-oriented E-Tron GT RS. It is the third model from the German luxury carmaker’s E-Tron range of electric performance cars. Earlier it launched the E-Tron SUV followed by the e-Tron Sportback.

Exterior Design

Starting with its design, Audi E-Tron Gran Tourismo follows a four-door coupe design that closely resembles the E-Tron GT concept first revealed in 2018. The automaker claims that the new e-Tron GT combines an emotive design with a powerful drive and dynamic handling. Its stance and proportions are almost identical to the concept with a sloping roofline, a low bonnet and a broad shoulder along with a wide track.

Instead of a traditional grille, E-Tron GT gets a signature e-Tron pattern panel where a honeycomb pattern grille is painted in its body with black surrounds. The grille’s main objective is to hide various sensors attached to the car’s assist systems.

Other design highlights include Matrix-style LED headlamps, a connected LED taillight with arrowhead-shaped LED light signature and Audi laser light available as an option. It rides on alloy wheels with sizes ranging from 19-inch to 21-inch.

Folks at Audi claimed to have attained a drag coefficient of only 0.24 which should enhance its aerodynamics qualities. It has been built on VW Group’s high-end J1 Performance Platform designed by Porsche which currently underpins Taycan.

Interiors & Features on offer

Moving inside the cabin, needless to say, it is equipped with technologies and features where ink would not suffice. The driver and front passenger are seated very low in a typical sports car fashion and are separated by a wide centre console. It gets a driver-oriented dashboard that flaunts a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit along with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster with a virtual cockpit.

The infotainment system comes with Audi Connect services and supports a wide array of voice commands. It also offers a Wi-Fi hotspot as standard offering intelligent navigation with e-Tron specific functions. Other notable functionalities include a head-up display, ambient interior lighting and heated-and-cooled front seats with massage functions.

Performance

Coming to its most crucial aspect- performance, there is no reason for anyone to complain. Each variant of E-Tron GT features an 86 kWh battery pack with a claimed single-charge range of 488 km. This battery pack is paired to an electric motor which returns an output of 469 bhp and 630 Nm of torque in the regular trim and an astounding 590 bhp and a peak torque of 830 Nm in the RS model.

With the help of an overboost mode, power figures could be ramped up to a mind-boggling 523 bhp and 637 bhp respectively for a maximum of 2.5 seconds. The regular E-Tron GT can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 4.1 seconds while clocking a top speed of 245 kmph. On the other hand, the RS trim can clock a maximum speed of 250 kmph while doing a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.3 seconds.

Good news is that Audi is contemplating on bringing E-Tron GT to India in both regular Quattro and RS derivatives, most likely towards the end of this year. Expectedly it will be priced on the higher side around Rs 1.6 crore (ex-showroom) since it will be a CBU product. Globally, this electric hypercar will lock horns with Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan.