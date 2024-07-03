Audi India Gains In Q2 Over Q1 2024 – Declines YoY, 1,432 Cars Sold In Q2 2024

While demand for Audi cars continues to be robust, issues with the supply chain have restricted better outcomes

Audi India has reported sales of 1,431 units in Q2, CY2024. QoQ growth is negative at -6.04%, as compared to 1,523 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Total sales in H1, CY2024 is 2,477 units, a negative growth of -28.68%.

Better results than Q1, CY2024

Although the growth number is negative in Q2, it is still much better than the negative growth of -46.36% in Q1, CY2024. In percentage terms, recovery made in Q2 over Q1 is close to 87%. The fact that negative growth is down to a single digit in Q2 is a significant development. For H1, CY2024, the negative growth stands at -28.68%.

Audi remains optimistic about the long-term potential of the Indian market. Demand for premium mobility options will continue to grow in the future with a robust economy and the willingness to spend on quality products.

Focus on resolving supply chain issues

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, has stated that the supply chain issues are getting resolved. This is clearly evident with the higher Q2 sales numbers in comparison to Q1. Audi is confident that supply chain issues will be fully resolved during the second half of CY2024. Supplies are expected to normalize in the coming months, allowing Audi to effectively meet the rising demand for its cars in India. Demand remains strong across Audi’s vast product portfolio and future outlook for luxury mobility in India remains optimistic.

Audi Approved: plus registers strong growth

Audi’s pre-owned car business, Audi Approved: plus, has grown by 33% in the second quarter of CY2024. This is significantly higher than the 11% growth registered in the first quarter of CY2024. Strong growth by Audi Approved: plus hints towards the rising aspirations of consumers and the country’s growing economy. A burgeoning middle class with higher disposable incomes is powering the desire for premium experiences at affordable rates.

Audi Approved: plus has simplified the process of owning luxury cars with a range of support services. It includes more than 300 inspection checks, a rigorous certification process, service history verification, warranty, easy financing, trade-in options and roadside assistance. There are currently 27 Audi Approved: plus facilities across major cities in the country. Audi will continue to expand this network, with three more facilities to be launched within this year itself.

Audi portfolio expansion

Audi’s India portfolio already has a comprehensive range of luxury sedans and SUVs. It includes Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8, Audi Q8 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. As demand for luxury cars is expected to increase in India, Audi will be introducing new products / variants at regular intervals.