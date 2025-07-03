Audi India H1 2025 Sales at 2,128 Units – Eyes Stronger Festive Season Momentum

Audi India, the German luxury carmaker, retailed 2,128 units between January and June 2025 (H1), according to its latest update. However, the data reveals a year-on-year decline of 14.09% versus the 2,477 units delivered in H1 2024.

Audi India Sees 14% YoY Dip in H1 2025 Sales

Breaking down the performance, Audi registered 1,223 units in Q1 2025, an improvement of 16.9% over Q1 2024. In contrast, Q2 2025 saw a sharper slowdown, with 905 units sold compared to 1,431 units in Q2 2024, reflecting a 36.7% drop.

Audi attributes this H1 moderation to market headwinds stemming from a weaker exchange rate, price escalations, and geopolitical uncertainties impacting overall sentiment. Despite these challenges, the brand is confident of regaining momentum in H2 2025, supported by the upcoming festive season and new product launches.

New Products, Digital Push to Drive H2 2025

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “While H1 2025 presented unique market challenges, we have used this period to strengthen our foundation for sustainable growth. By prioritising a luxury-first approach and delivering exceptional customer experiences, we continue to reinforce brand loyalty. We see growth potential in the luxury segment in the second half of the year, fueled by new product introductions, our digital-first approach and unwavering focus on customer satisfaction.”

Audi also highlighted the continued growth of its pre-owned business, Audi Approved: plus, which grew by 10% in H1 2025. Currently, there are 26 pre-owned car facilities across the country, with expansion plans in place.

Over 6,500 Charging Points Under ‘Charge My Audi’ Initiative

Furthering its electric mobility commitment, Audi India reported reaching over 6,500 charging points nationwide under its ‘Charge My Audi’ initiative, enhancing confidence and convenience for EV customers. The company remains optimistic for the remainder of 2025, with a product portfolio spanning the A4, A6, Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8, RS Q8, Q8 e-tron, Q8 Sportback e-tron, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT, and buoyed by its recent association with Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra as a brand friend to connect with a new generation of luxury enthusiasts.