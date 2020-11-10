Audi India Price Hike On All 6 Cars From Jan 2021 – Q2, Q8, A6, A8L, RS7, RSQ8

Audi India announces upto 2 percent price increase across model range of 6 cars, wef January 1, 2021

Audi India has announced a price revision across its product range. Price increase is in the range of up to 2 percent on ex sh price, and is being attributed to currency fluctuations and rising input costs. The festive season announcement has no immediate effect, and those buying a car now needn’t think twice as the price revision is effective from January 01, 2021.

While new year price revisions are a norm, a timely announcement will ensure transparent customer awareness, and can help buyers make an immediate decision instead of deferring a purchase choice.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rising inputs costs and currency fluctuations have put a strain on our cost structures and we are forced to make amends to prices. Starting January 01, 2021 our model range will see a price revision of up to 2%.”

Audi India price hike

Audi India of course has absorbed impact at varying levels, and current market development warrants a necessary price revision to ensure sustainable growth. The manufacturer’s customer-centricity ensures impact is as minimal as possible. While a price hike is imminent, Audi India offers a range of several service related packages that ease ownership for customers.

2020 festive season sees Audi Q8 Celebration model at a price of Rs 98.98 Lakhs Ex-Sh. Audi Q2 comes with a‘Peace of Mind’ package that bundles 5 year Service Package with 2+3 years Extended Warranty and 2+3 years Road Side Assistance.

Audi Festive Celebration Programs

Celebration Programs are available on other cars too, including A6. This may include a lower rate of interest or a peace of mind package of up to five years. As is obvious, Festive Celebration Programs are a limited period offering and prospects would need to make individual enquiries at a dealership to know what offers they’re eligible for.

While the year has been an unprecedented one, Audi India has gone on with multiple product launches. This includes Audi Q8, A8 L, RS7 Sportback, RSQ8, Q8 Celebration and Q2 – their most affordable car in India.

While wholesale numbers are currently unavailable, retail numbers reported by FADA paint a bleak picture on the luxury car front. While the numbers don’t yet include all RTO registrations, with 85 percent of RTOs covered, October 2020 retails ales for Audi India stands at 257 units.

Decline of 21.17 percent sees sales fall from 326 units from a year earlier. In truth while this year has been difficult for business for obvious reasons, luxury car manufacturers were already facing slowdown in 2019 when the industry size shrank. As such, basis a low base from 2019, this year’s sales slowdown doesn’t look as bad as it could have.

Ongoing festive season may have what it takes to improve numbers based on occasion but it’s nowhere next to enough to make a dent on the endless sales decline that Audi India has endured since the past few years.