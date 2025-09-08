Audi India Reduces Prices by up to Rs 7.8 Lakh – A4, A6, Q3, Q5, Q7, Q8

Audi India has revised its pricing across the luxury car and SUV lineup, passing on the full benefits of the GST 2.0 reforms to customers. The German carmaker announced that effective September 22, 2025, its models will become more accessible, with price reductions ranging between Rs 2.6 lakh and Rs 7.8 lakh depending on the variant.

The GST 2.0 reform has simplified the tax structure for automobiles by replacing the earlier 28% GST plus cess with a uniform 40% GST slab for luxury and larger cars. As a result, Audi India has updated its ex-showroom prices, aiming to boost demand in the festive season.

Model-wise Price Reductions

Audi A4 – Prices revised from Rs 48.89 lakh to Rs 46.25 lakh, saving customers about Rs 2.64 lakh.

Audi A6 – Reduced to Rs 63.74 lakh from Rs 67.38 lakh, saving Rs 3.64 lakh.

Audi Q3 – Price dropped from Rs 46.14 lakh to Rs 43.07 lakh, a reduction of around Rs 3.07 lakh.

Audi Q5 – Now priced from Rs 63.75 lakh, compared to the earlier Rs 68.30 lakh, a benefit of Rs 4.55 lakh.

Audi Q7 – Price cut from Rs 92.29 lakh to Rs 86.14 lakh, a reduction of Rs 6.15 lakh.

Audi Q8 – The flagship SUV sees the biggest benefit, dropping from Rs 1.17 crore to Rs 1.09 crore, translating to a cut of Rs 7.83 lakh.

With this announcement, Audi joins other luxury automakers in extending GST benefits to buyers, ensuring transparency and fairness in pricing. The company highlighted that the revised pricing makes its premium sedans and SUVs significantly more accessible to Indian luxury car buyers, particularly at a time when festive demand is expected to surge. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said earlier that the brand remains committed to offering progressive luxury while supporting policy changes that drive growth and accessibility.

Why This Matters

The festive period is one of the most crucial phases for carmakers in India, and with GST 2.0 reforms reducing prices, luxury vehicles become more attractive to aspirational buyers. Moreover, the updated prices come at a time when competition in the luxury car market is intensifying, with Mercedes-Benz and BMW also passing on GST benefits.

Audi India has encouraged customers to visit dealerships or the company’s official website to check exact pricing for their preferred model. Deliveries at new prices will begin September 22, 2025, aligning with the effective date of GST 2.0.