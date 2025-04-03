Audi India Reports 17% Growth in Q1 2025 – Momentum Continues with Strong Demand

Audi India has kickstarted the calendar year 2025 on a high note, registering total sales of 1,223 units in Q1 2025, reflecting a 17% year-on-year growth compared to the same period in 2024. The brand continues to strengthen its foothold in the Indian luxury car market, buoyed by consistent demand for its popular SUV models and an expanding pre-owned car network.

Leading the charge in Q1 were the Audi Q7 and Audi Q8, which remain top choices among luxury SUV buyers. The positive growth comes on the back of a strong 2024, during which Audi India achieved the milestone of over 1 lakh vehicles on Indian roads. The company also successfully tackled previous supply chain challenges, allowing for smoother deliveries and wider availability of products.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “We are pleased to commence 2025 on positive note with our result of the first quarter. This growth compared to the previous year same time underscores the confidence our customers have in brand Audi and the strength of our product portfolio. Having successfully navigated supply challenges in 2024, we are well-equipped to meet the increasing demand for luxury mobility in India. Our commitment remains steadfast in delivering exceptional products and experiences, as we strive for a positive performance in the year ahead.”

Pre-owned car business, grew by 23%

Audi’s pre-owned car business, Audi Approved: plus, also posted impressive numbers, growing 23% year-on-year in Q1 2025. Operating across 26 facilities nationwide, this division continues to play a key role in Audi’s strategy to tap into the rising demand for certified pre-owned luxury vehicles. The brand plans to further expand this network in 2025 to improve reach and accessibility.

Adding to its product line-up, Audi recently introduced the RS Q8 Performance, which is now the most powerful SUV in Audi’s global portfolio. Combining luxury with high-performance, the SUV has seen a strong response and is already sold out until Q3 2025.

Audi India’s current product portfolio includes: Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS Q8, Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT—offering a mix of ICE and electric models across sedans, SUVs, and sportback variants.