New Audi Global Brand Identity Unveiled – Future Is An Attitude

Audi has reworked its brand strategy which projects itself as the leader of future mobility solutions

German marque Audi has announced its new brand identity which will redefine the meaning of ‘Vorsprung’ (head start or advance in English). The company says that reorientation of the brand shall take place keeping people with their values and needs at its heart of the redefined brand strategy.

What is this new brand identity?

To emphasize transformation towards sustainable and digital premium mobility, Audi has coined a new slogan “Future is an Attitude”. This reworked identity will be the spearhead to the brand’s first ever global campaign which aims to fuse its worldwide marketing activities taking into account the various country-specific and cultural requirements.

Although Audi’s long term German slogan “Vorsprung durch Technik”, which translates to ‘progress through technology’, will remain in use. On the announcement of its new brand strategy, Henrik Wenders, Senior Vice President, Audi, said that it is redefining its strategy and giving it a ‘new contemporary definition to Vorsprung’, thus making it ready for the future for a new automotive era.

What holds the key to Audi in the future?

He continues by adding that the purpose of reworking the strategy is to upgrade people’s lifestyles. The company’s ambition is to establish itself as “future of premium mobility and create fascinating new products”. Through this new brand campaign, the German carmaker intends to project itself as the leader in “an electric, digitalized and emotional future”.

Audi has recently launched its first pair of electric cars- e-tron and e-tron Sportback. The SUVs are powered by a set of two electric motors on each axle which draw their power from a 95kWh battery pack. The motors generate a combined output of 360PS of power and 561Nm of peak torque. Its instant torque pushes it past the 100 kmph mark in just 6.6 seconds. Its battery pack provides a claimed range of over 400 km.

In addition to the current line of electric vehicles, Audi also has upcoming EVs such as Audi AI:ME and Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept up its sleeve. The new EVs will represent Audi’s innovative brand power. The press release statement from the company states that the new marketing campaign across all channels and platforms- from TV to digital.

Tesla as its competitor

The brand has already launched its new website ‘progress.audi’ which states all the contents of the new campaign. It also gives accounts of background stories about the company to the users. This new brand strategy clearly pits the German automaker as a leader of future mobility solutions against American manufacturer Tesla. Although Audi has a much wider presence across the globe, California-based Tesla Inc. has recently been recognised as the world’s most valuable automaker.